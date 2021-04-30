Students and staff wear shorts in memory of teacher Matt Jack
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
Students and staff at Claydon High School wore their shorts to school in memory of popular former PE teacher Matt Jack.
A spokesman for the school said: "Mr Jack used to wear his shorts every single day of the year, come rain, come shine, or hail or snow or gales.
"It is part of what earned him many accolades as a local legend."
The special day was held on the eve of his birthday.
The 49-year-old died in an accident while cycling in April 2019, and on the second anniversary of his death he was remembered in a whole-school virtual assembly, reflecting on his qualities and legacy.
Headteacher Maéve Taylor said: “Matt Jack was a much-respected and well-liked teacher and colleague and there is not a day when he and his family are not remembered and spoken of at Claydon High School.
“He certainly lived his life in line with our motto “Be the best you can be”, each year taking on a personal sporting challenge.
"In remembering this, and the commitment Mr Jack had to his students and the wider school, we remember the role model he was for students and staff alike."
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the school has not as yet been able to undertake all its planned events to honour Mr Jack.
The creation of a lasting memorial has been delayed, and new cups for Sports Day and the school’s Sports Award evening have only been presented once.
However, last year members of the school community wore shorts at home on May 1, which would have been his 50th birthday, and this year it was decided to do this collectively.
Ms Taylor said: “We are remembering him not just by taking on the challenge of wearing shorts but by asking everyone in the community to demonstrate acts of compassion and kindness to others, emulating the values he lived by and which are part of our school’s core values.
"Many of our students are combining this with the Captain Tom 100 challenge, where tutor groups are planning different ways to mark his memory on what would have been his 101st birthday.
"The students at Claydon High School always show they are ready to take on challenges and each time they do, they grow in confidence and so we are really proud that Matt’s legacy lives on.”