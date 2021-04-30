News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Students and staff wear shorts in memory of teacher Matt Jack

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:30 PM April 30, 2021   
Students at Claydon High School had a shorts day in memory of their teacher

Students at Claydon High School had a shorts day in memory of their teacher, Matt Jack, who died in a cycling accident. Pictured here is Mr Jack's form in their shorts. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Students and staff at Claydon High School wore their shorts to school in memory of popular former PE teacher Matt Jack.

Students at Claydon High School had a shorts day in memory of teacher Matt Jack

Students at Claydon High School had a shorts day in memory of their teacher, Matt Jack, who died in a cycling accident. Pictured here are Mr Jack's form in their shorts. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A spokesman for the school said: "Mr Jack used to wear his shorts every single day of the year, come rain, come shine, or hail or snow or gales.

"It is part of what earned him many accolades as a local legend."

The special day was held on the eve of his birthday.

The 49-year-old died in an accident while cycling in April 2019, and on the second anniversary of his death he was remembered in a whole-school virtual assembly,  reflecting on his qualities and legacy.

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years - Credit: JACK FAMILY

Headteacher Maéve Taylor said: “Matt Jack was a much-respected and well-liked teacher and colleague and there is not a day when he and his family are not remembered and spoken of at Claydon High School.

“He certainly lived his life in line with our motto “Be the best you can be”, each year taking on a personal sporting challenge.

"In remembering this, and the commitment Mr Jack had to his students and the wider school, we remember the role model he was for students and staff alike."

Headteacher at Claydon High School, Maeve Taylor

Headteacher at Claydon High School, Maeve Taylor - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 New owners looking to redevelop Debenhams site in Ipswich
  2. 2 Disgraced teacher avoids jail for sexual activity with teenager
  3. 3 Lift off for new science centre and kid's space academy near Ipswich
  1. 4 'Sexual monster' jailed for 25 years for rape and abuse of girl
  2. 5 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
  3. 6 Delight as Ofsted praises 'effective progress' at Ipswich school
  4. 7 Ipswich Hospital worker running marathon for baby loss group
  5. 8 Tim Passmore apologises after inaccurate leaflet sent out
  6. 9 Fresh plans revealed for 150 new council homes near Ipswich town centre
  7. 10 Warning over noise nuisance from low-flying helicopters

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the school has not as yet been able to undertake all its planned events to honour Mr Jack.

The creation of a lasting memorial has been delayed, and new cups for Sports Day and the school’s Sports Award evening have only been presented once.

However, last year members of the school community wore shorts at home on May 1,  which would have been his 50th birthday, and this year it was decided to do this collectively.

Students at Claydon High School had a shorts day in memory of their teacher, Matt Jack

Students at Claydon High School had a shorts day in memory of their teacher, Matt Jack. Pictured from left, Juliet Still, Jo Irvine, Harry Forsdyke, Erin Spall and Aimee Woods - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Ms Taylor said: “We are remembering him not just by taking on the challenge of wearing shorts but by asking everyone in the community to demonstrate acts of compassion and kindness to others, emulating the values he lived by and which are part of our school’s core values.

"Many of our students are combining this with the Captain Tom 100 challenge, where tutor groups are planning different ways to mark his memory on what would have been his 101st birthday.

"The students at Claydon High School always show they are ready to take on challenges and each time they do, they grow in confidence and so we are really proud that Matt’s legacy lives on.”

Claydon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

TV crews were in Kersey yesterday for the filming of the new television series Magpie Murders

New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
People were found sleeping in a cupboard under the stairs at the property in Reading Road, Ipswich.

Ipswich landlord fined after people found sleeping in cupboard under stairs

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is closed at Nacton after a diesel spill from a broken down lorry

Ipswich Live | Updated

A14 carriageway reopened after lorry fuel tank ruptures

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed one lane of the A14 near the Orwell Bridge due to the spill

Updated

Orwell Bridge reopens after lorry trailer detaches on carriageway

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus