Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A driver aged in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious crash on the A14 in Suffolk.

Suffolk police were called at 1.45am on Friday, April 10, following reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the main road, close to junction 52 at Claydon.

A red BMW 320D, reportedly travelling the wrong way on the carriageway, was in collision with a blue Ford Fiesta travelling in the correct direction.

A man in his 20s, the driver of the BMW, was initially taken to Ipswich Hospital but was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. He remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta sustained minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

Both cars suffered significant damage to their front ends in the collision.

Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage relevant to the incident to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 21 of April 10.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.