Pre-school opens new play area with assault course and sensory garden

Published: 4:30 PM June 7, 2021

Cian at Claydon Pre-school, which now has a new play area. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Claydon Pre-school has unveiled its new play area after raising £10,000 in cash to fund the refurbishment.

The school has spent the last three and a half years fundraising for its new play area and finally opened the gates last week.

Acting childcare operations manager, Jo Bean, has been working there since early 2014 and said they wanted the new space to be somewhere the children could be "at one with nature".

Claydon Pre-school's new play area. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We wanted to put in things that the children would love," she said. "We had a track a while ago and they really liked that so we wanted to have a new one.

"Before Covid we had summer fetes, bingo, Christmas fetes, a Halloween disco and all sorts to fundraise for it, but then the pandemic got in the way of things."

Leo. Claydon Pre-school now has a new play area. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Now the refurbishment is complete there's a slide with a roof and sides for kids between two and four, along with an assault course with a wobbly bridge to replace the one staff made with planks and tires.

There's a music area, wooden tipis to hide in and a sensory path, which the staff want to line with sensory plants to create a little chill out space.

Millie Rose having fun at Claydon Pre-school's new play area. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Since I've been working here I've been very passionate about the revamp," she added.

"I wanted to have an outdoor space where the kids can just be free and be at one with nature.

"The local community has been very supportive and without the parents we wouldn't have been able to do this."

Emma Harman, Jo Bean and Amy Kading at Claydon Pre-school's new play area. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ruby enjoying the new play area. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jessica on the slide at Claydon Pre-school's new play area. - Credit: Charlotte Bond