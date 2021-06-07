News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Pre-school opens new play area with assault course and sensory garden

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:30 PM June 7, 2021   
Cian. Claydon pre-school now have a new play area Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cian at Claydon Pre-school, which now has a new play area. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Claydon Pre-school has unveiled its new play area after raising £10,000 in cash to fund the refurbishment.

The school has spent the last three and a half years fundraising for its new play area and finally opened the gates last week.

Acting childcare operations manager, Jo Bean, has been working there since early 2014 and said they wanted the new space to be somewhere the children could be "at one with nature".

Claydon pre-school now have a new play area Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Claydon Pre-school's new play area. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We wanted to put in things that the children would love," she said. "We had a track a while ago and they really liked that so we wanted to have a new one.

"Before Covid we had summer fetes, bingo, Christmas fetes, a Halloween disco and all sorts to fundraise for it, but then the pandemic got in the way of things."

Leo. Claydon pre-school now have a new play area Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Leo. Claydon Pre-school now has a new play area. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Now the refurbishment is complete there's a slide with a roof and sides for kids between two and four, along with an assault course with a wobbly bridge to replace the one staff made with planks and tires.

There's a music area, wooden tipis to hide in and a sensory path, which the staff want to line with sensory plants to create a little chill out space.

Millie Rose. having fun. Claydon pre-school now have a new play area Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Millie Rose having fun at Claydon Pre-school's new play area. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
  2. 2 Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around
  3. 3 Missing teenager from Kesgrave found
  1. 4 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
  2. 5 'Most wonderful' new teacher Anna shortlisted for top award
  3. 6 'Like a prison cell': Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic'
  4. 7 Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14
  5. 8 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
  6. 9 Emergency services called after crash closes town road
  7. 10 Bar and club owners 'fed up' as reopening plans set to be delayed

"Since I've been working here I've been very passionate about the revamp," she added. 

"I wanted to have an outdoor space where the kids can just be free and be at one with nature.

"The local community has been very supportive and without the parents we wouldn't have been able to do this."

Emma Harman, Jo Bean, Amy Kading. Claydon pre-school now have a new play area Picture: CHARLOTTE BO

Emma Harman, Jo Bean and Amy Kading at Claydon Pre-school's new play area. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ruby. Claydon pre-school now have a new play area Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ruby enjoying the new play area. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jessica on the slide. Claydon pre-school now have a new play area Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jessica on the slide at Claydon Pre-school's new play area. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mila. Claydon pre-school now have a new play area Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mila at Claydon Pre-school now has a new play area. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Education News
Claydon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There are a number of other Chinese buffets in Ipswich and further afield in Suffolk. PICTURE: Arch

Coronavirus

Ipswich buffet restaurant closes due to Covid-19 restrictions

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Noah's Ark cannot leave Ipswich Waterfront as it has been detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Ag

Investigations

Stuck Noah's Ark sparks 'international incident' as UK Government wades in

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Weston was fined twice by Ipswich Hospital when she claims she was using the parking system correctly. 

Ipswich Hospital

Cancer patient fined twice by Ipswich Hospital under ANPR parking system

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The last time Suffolk police authorised section 60 was in November 2019 following an incident of vio

Dad-of-six brandished knife in large town centre disturbance

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus