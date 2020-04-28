E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

PUBLISHED: 16:37 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 28 April 2020

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Archant

Three men have been arrested over a break-in at a GP surgery in the early hours of the morning.

The burglary took place at Barham and Claydon Surgery on Norwich Road, Claydon on Tuesday morning at about 1.45am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that it is believed that offenders may have bent back the metal grill on a window of the surgery and then broken the glass, gaining entry to the surgery.

It is suspected a cash register may have been taken along with other items.

Dr Syed Naqvi, GP from the surgery said the burglary had left staff devastated.

“The alarm went off last night and when the police couldn’t get through to our nearby member of staff they rung me at around 2.30am,” said Dr Naqvi.

“They took the safe which was locked and all of the drugs which were inside it.

“They also took the till machine which of course had cash inside as well, we don’t keep much in there but it was enough.”

Dr Naqvi said that medication and cash had been ripped out of the cupboard.

“I was both disappointed and shocked that someone would do something like this at this time,” said Dr Naqvi.

“Everyone knows someone with Covid-19, your mum, your friend your family, everyone and it is us who are trying to help you.

“It is demoralising that this is the way it’s going to be.

“We expect people to be humbled by this situation and not to take advantage.”

Three men, 36, 56 and 35, were all arrested at about 11.35am this morning in the Great Blakenham area on suspicion of burglary.

The 35 year old was also arrested on suspicion of affray, attempted burglary and a second burglary.

They have all been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the burglary should contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 37/23506/20 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

