E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Switch off idling car engines outside schools, Ipswich children tell drivers

PUBLISHED: 16:30 08 October 2020

Mohammed Shahidl and his son Zaeem Islam with Andrew Coleman and Sophie Stephens. Cliff Lane Primary school pupils have been working with officers to educate motorists outside the school gates at drop-off time about air pollution. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mohammed Shahidl and his son Zaeem Islam with Andrew Coleman and Sophie Stephens. Cliff Lane Primary school pupils have been working with officers to educate motorists outside the school gates at drop-off time about air pollution. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Pupils in Ipswich spent the morning chatting with drivers on the school run about how they can do more for the environment.

James Gough, Sophie Stephens and Andrew Coleman. Cliff Lane Primary school pupils have been working with officers to educate motorists outside the school gates at drop-off time about air pollution. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJames Gough, Sophie Stephens and Andrew Coleman. Cliff Lane Primary school pupils have been working with officers to educate motorists outside the school gates at drop-off time about air pollution. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Clean Air Day, on Thursday, October 8, was part of the UK’s biggest air pollution campaign and saw children at Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich working to earn their Eco-Schools Green Flag award.

Children approached cars which were idling outside the school to talk about how their engines should be switched off to reduce air pollution.

Ipswich Borough Council’s air quality officer Andrew Coleman was also on hand to talk to parents.

You may also want to watch:

James Gough, headteacher at Cliff Lane, said: “The event went really well and we got a great reaction.

“Our staggered start times have helped reduce the number of cars idling outside the front of the school at one time.”

Pupils at schools in Colchester also took part in the nation-wide event.

Councillor Alasdair Ross, community protection portfolio holder at Colchester Borough Council, said: “Clean Air Day is a chance to wise up about air pollution, share information and take action to make the air cleaner and healthier for everyone.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown we experienced cleaner air and saw massive shifts to low pollution behaviours.

“We all have a part to play in keeping our air clean and we want to work together with schools to keep up the momentum and keep our air clean together.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Hospital security guard stabbed with utility knife

A security guard at Ipswich Hospital was stabbed by a patient while on duty Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave shooting victim’s condition no longer life-threatening

Police remained in the Kesgrave area for several days after the incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holloway loses his rag, and his overcoat: Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Ian Evatt protests his innocence after tackling Town's Jack Colback. Evatt was the first of two Blackpool players to be sent off. Picture: PHIL HEYWOOD

New figures show the drop in Greater Anglia passengers in lockdown

Only a fraction of normal passengers are using London's Liverpool Street station. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Revamp of Foxhall tip set for 2021 start – here’s what will change

Plans for the new-look Foxhall Recycling Centre will include a feeder lane and raised car parking. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL