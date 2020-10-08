Switch off idling car engines outside schools, Ipswich children tell drivers

Pupils in Ipswich spent the morning chatting with drivers on the school run about how they can do more for the environment.

James Gough, Sophie Stephens and Andrew Coleman. Cliff Lane Primary school pupils have been working with officers to educate motorists outside the school gates at drop-off time about air pollution. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND James Gough, Sophie Stephens and Andrew Coleman. Cliff Lane Primary school pupils have been working with officers to educate motorists outside the school gates at drop-off time about air pollution. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Clean Air Day, on Thursday, October 8, was part of the UK’s biggest air pollution campaign and saw children at Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich working to earn their Eco-Schools Green Flag award.

Children approached cars which were idling outside the school to talk about how their engines should be switched off to reduce air pollution.

Ipswich Borough Council’s air quality officer Andrew Coleman was also on hand to talk to parents.

James Gough, headteacher at Cliff Lane, said: “The event went really well and we got a great reaction.

“Our staggered start times have helped reduce the number of cars idling outside the front of the school at one time.”

Pupils at schools in Colchester also took part in the nation-wide event.

Councillor Alasdair Ross, community protection portfolio holder at Colchester Borough Council, said: “Clean Air Day is a chance to wise up about air pollution, share information and take action to make the air cleaner and healthier for everyone.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown we experienced cleaner air and saw massive shifts to low pollution behaviours.

“We all have a part to play in keeping our air clean and we want to work together with schools to keep up the momentum and keep our air clean together.”