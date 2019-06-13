'What's it going to take - a fatality?' Parents bemoan lack of road safety action outside school

The barrier at Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich is one of the only road safety measures used outside the school. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN Archant

Parents have said they fear action will not be taken to improve road safety outside a busy primary school unless a child is killed or seriously hurt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cliff Lane Primary School does not have a zebra crossing or crossing guard. Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVAN Cliff Lane Primary School does not have a zebra crossing or crossing guard. Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVAN

However a spokesman from Suffolk County Council said it was aware of the problems and would discuss any safety proposals with parents.

Hundreds of people have signed an online petition calling for improvements in the area close to Cliff Lane Primary School after a reported number of near misses and accidents.

Parent Chrissi Hancock, whose two sons attend the school, says she recently met with Gainsborough division county councillor Kim Clements to press for changes.

Following the meeting, Mrs Hancock said: "Our school is one of the only schools in Ipswich which doesn't have anything for road safety.

"We don't even have a lollipop person."

Although she said parents walking their children to school are responsible and take precautions, many pupils are of an older age where they may walk to school alone.

The busy road also serves as a bus route, with large vehicles frequently having to avoid illegally parked cars.

At the moment there is only a "20's plenty" sign to slow drivers down, along with a safety barrier outside the school.

You may also want to watch:

The road markings having faded considerably.

"There is nothing to support the children to get to school," she said.

"There are so many things that need to be addressed. Even the road markings need to be repainted.

"We want to put a 20mph speed limit in there and we really want a zebra crossing to help everyone cross the road safely.

"It's been an ongoing issue for the past 10 years. As far as I'm concerned child deserves to have a safe way to get to school and back.

"It's a question of who will actually listen. What's it going to take - a fatality?

"I'm not prepared to let my children die - I certainly don't want a fatality outside the school. I want people to see and notice that we're not going to back down."

A spokesman from Suffolk County Council said "We are aware of the road safety concerns of parents and carers at Cliff Lane Primary school having met and worked with the community over a number of years.

"We will study any proposals and discuss them with the school community and the local county councillor."

Cliff Lane Primary School was approached for comment.