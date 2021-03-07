The Jolly Postman hosts a journey around Ipswich this Easter

Published: 11:12 AM March 7, 2021

Families can take a tour around Ipswich during the Easter holidays seeking out the Jolly Postmen and Postwomen of the town.

The Friends of Cliff Lane are organising the family-friendly trail, inspired by Janet and Allan Ahlberg's book, to raise funds for the primary school.

There will be pictures of postmen and women in the windows of 40 homes around the school and children will be able to walk or cycle around during the school break collecting the names of each of them.

Maps showing where the images can be found are available for £2 each and it will run from March 26 to April 9.

Children will receive a certificate, chocolate coin and sunflower seed to congratulate them on their efforts and one lucky winner will also receive a giant Easter egg. There will be a sunflower competition later in the year for those who plant their seeds and nurture them this spring.

Order your maps here https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/jmoGQtnHAbIL