The Jolly Postman hosts a journey around Ipswich this Easter
- Credit: OLIVER SULLIVAN
Families can take a tour around Ipswich during the Easter holidays seeking out the Jolly Postmen and Postwomen of the town.
The Friends of Cliff Lane are organising the family-friendly trail, inspired by Janet and Allan Ahlberg's book, to raise funds for the primary school.
There will be pictures of postmen and women in the windows of 40 homes around the school and children will be able to walk or cycle around during the school break collecting the names of each of them.
Maps showing where the images can be found are available for £2 each and it will run from March 26 to April 9.
Children will receive a certificate, chocolate coin and sunflower seed to congratulate them on their efforts and one lucky winner will also receive a giant Easter egg. There will be a sunflower competition later in the year for those who plant their seeds and nurture them this spring.
You may also want to watch:
Order your maps here https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/jmoGQtnHAbIL
Most Read
- 1 New mum felt 'so alone' after testing positive for Covid before giving birth
- 2 Man attacked with hammer in street assault
- 3 Mum-of-three sheds six stone after changing diet and walking lots
- 4 'Gentle soul' Steven remembered after cancer and coronavirus fight
- 5 Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village
- 6 Drug stealing pharmacist loses appeal against being struck off
- 7 Missing Ipswich woman Sarah Field has been found 'alive and well'
- 8 What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?
- 9 Matchday Recap: Oliver brace condemns Town to defeat
- 10 Woman who lost job and became 999 call handler during Covid lands tech role