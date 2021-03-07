News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

The Jolly Postman hosts a journey around Ipswich this Easter

Author Picture Icon

Natalie Sadler

Published: 11:12 AM March 7, 2021   
There is a "20's plenty" sign near the school but no speed bumps. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

There is a "20's plenty" sign near the school but no speed bumps. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN - Credit: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Families can take a tour around Ipswich during the Easter holidays seeking out the Jolly Postmen and Postwomen of the town.

The Friends of Cliff Lane are organising the family-friendly trail, inspired by Janet and Allan Ahlberg's book, to raise funds for the primary school.

There will be pictures of postmen and women in the windows of 40 homes around the school and children will be able to walk or cycle around during the school break collecting the names of each of them.

Maps showing where the images can be found are available for £2 each and it will run from March 26 to April 9.

Children will receive a certificate, chocolate coin and sunflower seed to congratulate them on their efforts and one lucky winner will also receive a giant Easter egg. There will be a sunflower competition later in the year for those who plant their seeds and nurture them this spring.

You may also want to watch:

Order your maps here https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/jmoGQtnHAbIL

Most Read

  1. 1 New mum felt 'so alone' after testing positive for Covid before giving birth
  2. 2 Man attacked with hammer in street assault
  3. 3 Mum-of-three sheds six stone after changing diet and walking lots
  1. 4 'Gentle soul' Steven remembered after cancer and coronavirus fight
  2. 5 Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village
  3. 6 Drug stealing pharmacist loses appeal against being struck off
  4. 7 Missing Ipswich woman Sarah Field has been found 'alive and well'
  5. 8 What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?
  6. 9 Matchday Recap: Oliver brace condemns Town to defeat
  7. 10 Woman who lost job and became 999 call handler during Covid lands tech role

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich crown court with trees

'Arrogant' man bullied woman into sending intimate photos

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Storm the border collie puppy from Martlesham Heath in a basket

Heartbreak for owners as puppy Storm loses battle for life

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Eastern Gateway Enterprise Park, Ipswich.

New businesses set for former Ipswich sugar beet site

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ronnie Downes, from Dagenham, was jailed for eight years at Ipswich Crown Court

County lines drug dealer is jailed for eight years

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus