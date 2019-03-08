Pedestrian in collision with car near Ipswich primary school

Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian near an Ipswich primary shortly after school leaving time.

Police were called to the scene in Cliff Lane, near to Cliff Lane Primary School, just before 3.15pm Tuesday, April 2 to reports of the collision.

It is said that a BMW 116i and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. It is currently unknown whether it involved a pupil of the school.

Ambulance crews are also in attendance, although it is believed that there has been no serious injuries following the collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called shortly before 3.15pm following reports of a road traffic collision on Cliff Lane in Ipswich involving a car and a pedestrian.

“An ambulance was called to the scene and the pedestrian is conscious and breathing.”

She also added that the extent of the injuries are currently unknown, pending updates from ambulance crews.