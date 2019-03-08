Heavy Showers

Pedestrian in collision with car near Ipswich primary school

PUBLISHED: 16:09 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 02 April 2019

The collision took place near to Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE

Google

Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian near an Ipswich primary shortly after school leaving time.

Police were called to the scene in Cliff Lane, near to Cliff Lane Primary School, just before 3.15pm Tuesday, April 2 to reports of the collision.

It is said that a BMW 116i and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. It is currently unknown whether it involved a pupil of the school.

Ambulance crews are also in attendance, although it is believed that there has been no serious injuries following the collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called shortly before 3.15pm following reports of a road traffic collision on Cliff Lane in Ipswich involving a car and a pedestrian.

“An ambulance was called to the scene and the pedestrian is conscious and breathing.”

She also added that the extent of the injuries are currently unknown, pending updates from ambulance crews.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

