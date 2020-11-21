School expands library with over 150 new books after ‘generous’ donations

Cliff Lane Primary School Year 6 teacher Liam Godbold with Dial Line Books owner Andrew Marsh. Picture: CHRISSI HANCOCK Archant

Parents at Ipswich’s Cliff Lane Primary fundraised to add more than 100 books to the school’s library - as part of a teacher’s exciting vision to further boost children’s reading.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cliff Lane Primary School, in Ipswich, fundraised to improve its library - and bought new stock from Dial Line Books. Picture: CHRISSI HANCOCK Cliff Lane Primary School, in Ipswich, fundraised to improve its library - and bought new stock from Dial Line Books. Picture: CHRISSI HANCOCK

Independent store Dial Lane Books then topped up the order for 138 new books with about 20 of its own, to support Year 6 teacher and Cliff Lane reading advocate Liam Godbold’s goal to enthuse pupils with a love of reading.

MORE: Inside Ipswich’s Dial Lane Books

Mr Godbold, who completed his first year as a newly-qualified teacher last year, wanted to open young people’s eyes to the joy of books - having felt he missed out on the opportunity when he was a child.

“Being honest, I didn’t read much when I was at primary school,” he said.

Cliff Lane Primary School Year 6 teacher Liam Godbold with Dial Line Books owner Andrew Marsh. Picture: CHRISSI HANCOCK Cliff Lane Primary School Year 6 teacher Liam Godbold with Dial Line Books owner Andrew Marsh. Picture: CHRISSI HANCOCK

“We could always afford books, but I was never shown the right way to read.

“When I started training to be a teacher, I started looking at children’s books and it was amazing. It broadened my horizons.”

You may also want to watch:

Cliff Lane Friends therefore raised a “generous sum” to help to help expand the school’s library, to give their children more opportunities to read.

“We’re really boosting reading in the school, and what better way than to maintain a level of good books from top authors?” said Mr Godbold, who has also set up “reading corners” at Cliff Lane and reads a story to children every Friday via the school’s online newsletter.

MORE: 400 books donated to help Ipswich children in lockdown

Eager to boost local businesses during the current coronavirus lockdown, he decided to buy the new titles from Ipswich’s Dial Lane Books, as oppose to a major online retailer like Amazon.

Mr Godbold praised Dial Lane Books owner Andrew Marsh for doing a great deal that enabled Cliff Lane to buy 138 new books - which Mr Marsh then generously topped up with a donation of about 20 free books.

“Andrew is so passionate about supporting children to read,” Mr Godbold said.

“It’s so important for their development and in order to boost their language skills.

“It’s clear to see those that frequently - you can see it in their vocabulary, their willingness to use their own voice and their writer’s voice.

“There’s a book out there for everyone - they just need to find something like they like.”