'Disaster waiting to happen' - parents' road safety fears outside Ipswich school

There is a "20's plenty" sign near the school but no speed bumps. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN Archant

A string of near misses at an Ipswich primary school has led to concerned parents starting an online petition to increase road safety measures.

Cliff Lane Primary School does not have a zebra crossing or crossing guard. Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVAN Cliff Lane Primary School does not have a zebra crossing or crossing guard. Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVAN

While most schools in the area have zebra crossings, speed bumps, restricted parking and crossing guards, Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich has only a barrier, a "20's plenty" sign and faded parking marks.

It is the absence of other safety measures and their belief that there is a "disaster waiting to happen" that has led parents to create an online petition, so far gaining nearly 500 signatures.

It came after a child was reportedly involved in a collision with a car outside the school in April.

Concerned mother Charese Osborn said: "There are a lot of cars outside the school - including cars that are ignoring the speed signs and those that park on zig-zag lines.

The barrier at Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich is one of the only road safety measures used outside the school. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN The barrier at Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich is one of the only road safety measures used outside the school. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

"We must be the only school in the area without a zebra crossing or lollipop person.

"Both children and drivers need to be better educated on how to stay safe on the road and the consequences of their actions."

Chrissi Hancock, who created the petition, said: "It was triggered by the incident last month.

"There are year-six pupils getting to the age where they walk to and from school on their own but have no support in the way of zebra crossings.

"We all need to get together quickly to come up with a solution. There could be more incidents."

The busy road also serves as a bus route, with large vehickes frequently having to avoid illegally parked cars.

Another mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said she had a near miss with a child recently, blaming those parking on zig-zags for obstructing her view.

"I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I had hit them," she said.

"Something needs to be done as the people parking irresponsibly can easily cause an accident."

Another said there were often heated verbal exchanges over the problems.

Father John Gray highlighted the success of the petition in bringing families together, adding: "The fact this is a school of 400 pupils and 500 people have already signed the petition says a lot about the real fears people have."

The school was approached for comment.