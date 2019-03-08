Nostalgia

Amateur dramatics and team work features in todays days gone by at Cliff Lane School in 1977

Two girls with beaming smiles holding the Cliff Lane school crest Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Pack your school bag and lunch box and take a nostalgic trip back to Cliff Lane primary school in Ipswich in 1977.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Happy faces in assembly at Cliff Lane school in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Happy faces in assembly at Cliff Lane school in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich Star photographer was dispatched to spend a morning at the school and capture a typical timetabled day for the pupils and staff.

The children of Cliff Lane school in 1977 having a great time with their friends posing for the camera in their playground Picture: ARCHANT The children of Cliff Lane school in 1977 having a great time with their friends posing for the camera in their playground Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

While the youngsters pictured here will now be in their mid and late 40s, there is much to connect them with today's pupils in their lessons, including drama and English, assembly in the hall, and, of course, fun with friends at playtime.

The pupils ay Cliff Lane school took part in performances to the rest of their class in drama Picture: ARCHANT The pupils ay Cliff Lane school took part in performances to the rest of their class in drama Picture: ARCHANT

There are so many other things of interest in these pictures though - from the uniforms to the desks with their lift up tops to uncover book storage and flaps at the end to hide the inkwells - there is plenty to trigger fond memories and start conversations.

The headmaster of Cliff Lane school in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT The headmaster of Cliff Lane school in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you attend Cliff Lane in the 1970s - or recognise anyone in our photos? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk