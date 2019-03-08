Amateur dramatics and team work features in todays days gone by at Cliff Lane School in 1977
Pack your school bag and lunch box and take a nostalgic trip back to Cliff Lane primary school in Ipswich in 1977.
An Ipswich Star photographer was dispatched to spend a morning at the school and capture a typical timetabled day for the pupils and staff.
While the youngsters pictured here will now be in their mid and late 40s, there is much to connect them with today's pupils in their lessons, including drama and English, assembly in the hall, and, of course, fun with friends at playtime.
There are so many other things of interest in these pictures though - from the uniforms to the desks with their lift up tops to uncover book storage and flaps at the end to hide the inkwells - there is plenty to trigger fond memories and start conversations.
Did you attend Cliff Lane in the 1970s - or recognise anyone in our photos? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk