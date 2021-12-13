News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Get ready to meet our Stars of Christmas

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 3:29 PM December 13, 2021
Mary and Joseph, Nylah and Arlo, with the donkey played by Ted, and the star, played by Sofia.

Mary and Joseph, Nylah and Arlo, with the donkey played by Ted, and the star, played by Sofia, as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The story of Christmas is returning to school halls this festive season as pupils gear up to perform the nativity.

Pupils at Clifford Road Primary School, in Ipswich, have been busy strutting their stuff in a truly show-stopping performance. 

Mary and Joseph, Nylah and Arlo, with the baby as the Clifford Road Primary School reception childre

Mary and Joseph, Nylah and Arlo, with the baby as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Photographers from the Ipswich Star visited the school ahead of our 'Stars of Christmas' pull-out special.

These are some behind the scenes of the school's reception class' dress rehearsal.

The girls playing the glittering stars

The girls playing the glittering stars - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The shepherds watched their flocks, the kings travelled upon their camels and the heavenly angels sang as Mary and Joseph made their way to Bethlehem on their trusted donkey. 

The shepherds and their sheep around the fire as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children

The shepherds and their sheep around the fire as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The shepherds and their sheep look for the star as the Clifford Road Primary School reception childr

The shepherds and their sheep look for the star as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The four-year-olds were ready to put on an incredible show, which will be viewed by proud family members.

It is one of many productions taking place this Christmas. 

Some of the angels as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehea

Some of the angels as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Camels and kings, from left, Leah, Premaj, Evie, Ted, Margot and Bear, as the Clifford Road Primary

Camels and kings, from left, Leah, Premaj, Evie, Ted, Margot and Bear, as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Three stars, Simon, Bellamy, and Mason, as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all

Three stars, Simon, Bellamy, and Mason, as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A few of the animals as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, reh

A few of the animals as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The girls playing the glittering stars in the Clifford Road Primary School as the reception children

The girls playing the glittering stars in the Clifford Road Primary School as the reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Pi

The Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich's famous Christmas house light show is bigger and better than ever
  2. 2 Covid: What could a potential Plan C look like?
  3. 3 13 amazing pictures of Beach Street Felixstowe Christmas market
  1. 4 Ipswich nightclubs search people's bags as spiking incidents increase
  2. 5 New Farmfoods supermarket replacing Aldi opening in Ipswich this week
  3. 6 Care village at former Ipswich hotel moves one step closer
  4. 7 Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school
  5. 8 1,500 shoppers headed to Suffolk school Christmas fayre
  6. 9 Have you spotted Santa on a Penny-farthing in Ipswich?
  7. 10 'Steady' flow of shoppers in Ipswich town centre ahead of Christmas

Clifford Road is among the many schools taking part in our Stars of Christmas eight-page pullout, find it in the Ipswich Star tomorrow.

Christmas
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron and Jerome Ingham stand against an industrial building for press shots

Music

Popular Ipswich rapping duo reach Number 1 in iTunes chart

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Buses has cancelled services from Tower Ramparts station

Suffolk Live News

Buses in Ipswich cancelled as staff forced to self-isolate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
front of ipswich magistrates court

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Felixstowe man fined £200 for 'buttock offence'

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Judge Dredd developer Pat Mills has detailed his experiences at St Joseph's College in Ipswich

Investigations | Special Report

'Investigate us': Order of monks accused of Ipswich school abuse tell...

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon