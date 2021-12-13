Get ready to meet our Stars of Christmas

Gallery

Mary and Joseph, Nylah and Arlo, with the donkey played by Ted, and the star, played by Sofia, as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The story of Christmas is returning to school halls this festive season as pupils gear up to perform the nativity.

Pupils at Clifford Road Primary School, in Ipswich, have been busy strutting their stuff in a truly show-stopping performance.

Mary and Joseph, Nylah and Arlo, with the baby as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Photographers from the Ipswich Star visited the school ahead of our 'Stars of Christmas' pull-out special.

These are some behind the scenes of the school's reception class' dress rehearsal.

The girls playing the glittering stars - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The shepherds watched their flocks, the kings travelled upon their camels and the heavenly angels sang as Mary and Joseph made their way to Bethlehem on their trusted donkey.

The shepherds and their sheep around the fire as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The shepherds and their sheep look for the star as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The four-year-olds were ready to put on an incredible show, which will be viewed by proud family members.

It is one of many productions taking place this Christmas.

Some of the angels as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Camels and kings, from left, Leah, Premaj, Evie, Ted, Margot and Bear, as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Three stars, Simon, Bellamy, and Mason, as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A few of the animals as the Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The girls playing the glittering stars in the Clifford Road Primary School as the reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Clifford Road Primary School reception children, all four-years-old, rehearse their nativity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Clifford Road is among the many schools taking part in our Stars of Christmas eight-page pullout, find it in the Ipswich Star tomorrow.