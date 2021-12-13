Gallery
Get ready to meet our Stars of Christmas
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
The story of Christmas is returning to school halls this festive season as pupils gear up to perform the nativity.
Pupils at Clifford Road Primary School, in Ipswich, have been busy strutting their stuff in a truly show-stopping performance.
Photographers from the Ipswich Star visited the school ahead of our 'Stars of Christmas' pull-out special.
These are some behind the scenes of the school's reception class' dress rehearsal.
The shepherds watched their flocks, the kings travelled upon their camels and the heavenly angels sang as Mary and Joseph made their way to Bethlehem on their trusted donkey.
The four-year-olds were ready to put on an incredible show, which will be viewed by proud family members.
It is one of many productions taking place this Christmas.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich's famous Christmas house light show is bigger and better than ever
- 2 Covid: What could a potential Plan C look like?
- 3 13 amazing pictures of Beach Street Felixstowe Christmas market
- 4 Ipswich nightclubs search people's bags as spiking incidents increase
- 5 New Farmfoods supermarket replacing Aldi opening in Ipswich this week
- 6 Care village at former Ipswich hotel moves one step closer
- 7 Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school
- 8 1,500 shoppers headed to Suffolk school Christmas fayre
- 9 Have you spotted Santa on a Penny-farthing in Ipswich?
- 10 'Steady' flow of shoppers in Ipswich town centre ahead of Christmas
Clifford Road is among the many schools taking part in our Stars of Christmas eight-page pullout, find it in the Ipswich Star tomorrow.