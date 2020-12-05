£15,000 of Clip ‘n Climb sessions offered to Ipswich school pupils for Christmas
- Credit: LAUREN DE BOISE
Free Clip ‘n Climb sessions are being offered as a Christmas present to select children from Ipswich primary and secondary schools.
The festive offer was inspired by a member of staff who benefited from free school meals and had spoken up about how thankful they were following Marcus Rashford’s national campaign.
Clip ‘n Climb has reached out to every headteacher in the area with free climbing gift vouchers to be given to students and families who really deserve them after such a challenging year, and otherwise would be unable to visit the centre.
Clip ‘n Climb Ipswich director Josh Davey said: “It has been an extremely hard year for local family-run businesses, but we are so appreciative to the local community for the support we have received since we reopening at the start of August from the first lockdown.
“The acts of generosity that spread the nation when the first lockdown hit were immense and it is important to continue this momentum throughout the whole duration of the pandemic.”
The company is sending out £15,000 worth of vouchers to Ipswich schools as they build up to Christmas, to ensure lots of children have an exciting climbing experience to look forward to in 2021, which they can enjoy with their nearest and dearest.
