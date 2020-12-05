News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News

£15,000 of Clip ‘n Climb sessions offered to Ipswich school pupils for Christmas

person

Holly Hume

Published: 11:00 AM December 5, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020
£15,000 worth of climbing vouchers have been offer to headteachers across Ipswich by Clip 'n Climb. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

£15,000 worth of climbing vouchers have been offer to headteachers across Ipswich by Clip 'n Climb. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE - Credit: LAUREN DE BOISE

Free Clip ‘n Climb sessions are being offered as a Christmas present to select children from Ipswich primary and secondary schools.

Ipswich Clip 'n Climb has proved popular since it opened. File picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Ipswich Clip 'n Climb has proved popular since it opened. File picture: LAUREN DE BOISE - Credit: LAUREN DE BOISE

The festive offer was inspired by a member of staff who benefited from free school meals and had spoken up about how thankful they were following Marcus Rashford’s national campaign.

Clip ‘n Climb has reached out to every headteacher in the area with free climbing gift vouchers to be given to students and families who really deserve them after such a challenging year, and otherwise would be unable to visit the centre.

MORE: ‘Fantastic’ effort has gone into shop Christmas window displays

Clip ‘n Climb Ipswich director Josh Davey said: “It has been an extremely hard year for local family-run businesses, but we are so appreciative to the local community for the support we have received since we reopening at the start of August from the first lockdown.

“The acts of generosity that spread the nation when the first lockdown hit were immense and it is important to continue this momentum throughout the whole duration of the pandemic.”

You may also want to watch:

The company is sending out £15,000 worth of vouchers to Ipswich schools as they build up to Christmas, to ensure lots of children have an exciting climbing experience to look forward to in 2021, which they can enjoy with their nearest and dearest.

MORE: Watch ‘the most magical moment’ as more than 50 deer leap across snowy road

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine
  2. 2 Port disruption ‘could cause ripple effects across economy’, firm warns
  3. 3 Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
  1. 4 Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children
  2. 5 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
  3. 6 Junkyard Market organiser says Facebook video was not a ‘true reflection’ of event
  4. 7 Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate
  5. 8 Losing Debenhams leaves a huge hole in our hearts - and our town
  6. 9 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
  7. 10 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
Ipswich Live

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Holly Hume

person

Ipswich Live

Frustration as ‘horrific’ flooding affects housing estate for over a year

Holly Hume

person

Ice skating returns to the seaside for Christmas

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon

Egg-free cake maker moves into former Superdrug store

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus