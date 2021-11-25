Clinton and Noreen Goodrich celebrate their diamond wedding at their Ipswich home - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Loving couple Clinton and Noreen Goodrich are celebrating their diamond wedding at their home in east Ipswich.

The couple, who married on November 25, 1961, are glad to be home again after being unable to return from Guyana for more than a year.

This was first because of Covid lockdown and then because Noreen suffered two health scares - but she is now recovered and enjoying the celebrations.

Clinton, 86, and Noreen, 80, who have lived in Ipswich since the 1960s, say the secret of a long happy marriage is "taking one thing at a time".

Clinton and Noreen Goodrich celebrate with son Junior and daughter- in-law Melissa, who is married to their son Colin - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

They also share plenty of laughter. "We try to make a lot of jokes," Clinton said.

The couple have five children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

They both worked very hard over the years, with Clinton sometimes working at night while his wife worked days.

Clinton worked for Ransomes, Sims and Jefferies in Ipswich, while Noreen had jobs including working at the cafe at Ipswich Hospital and at a sewing factory.

They both used to attend many activities at the Ipswich Caribbean Club.

Diamond wedding couple Clinton and Noreen Goodrich sharing a kiss on their anniversary - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The couple both grew up in a small village in Guyana, where they first met in 1959 and got engaged.

Clinton came over to the UK by boat and started work, saving up to pay for Noreen to travel over.

They moved to Ipswich, where they got married at St Matthew's Church.

After living in Reading for a couple of years, they returned to Ipswich and have lived there ever since.

"We have had a very nice time in Ipswich and have a lot of friends here," Clinton said.

Clinton and Noreen Goodrich celebrate with son Junior and daughter-in-law Melissa, who is married to their son Colin - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The couple paid a visit to Guyana in March 2020, and couldn't return as planned because of the Covid pandemic.

Noreen suffered a stroke in July 2020 and her family feared they were going to lose her.

Thankfully she made a healthy recovery - but then landed up in hospital again after being involved in a car accident on December 30 last year.

She spent New Year's Eve in hospital in Guyana alone because of Covid restrictions.

Noreen once again recovered well, and they were able to return home in November and were out of quarantine in time for their big day. They were having family over for a meal to celebrate their anniversary.