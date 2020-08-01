E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Look inside Clip ‘n Climb Ipswich as it reopens with Covid-secure measures

PUBLISHED: 12:38 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 01 August 2020

Siblings Fran Birch, aged 10, and Luke Birch, aged 8, at Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Siblings Fran Birch, aged 10, and Luke Birch, aged 8, at Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Archant

Clip ‘n Climb Ipswich has finally reopened today and the centre is already full with climbers keen to get back to the walls with Covid-secure measures in place.

Finlay Hughes, aged 7, and an employee at Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISEFinlay Hughes, aged 7, and an employee at Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

The Ransomes Industrial Park facility opened in July last year and had only been trading for eight months before lockdown hit, but owner Josh Davey is happy to see both new and older customers this morning.

“Our first session has finished now and even though we have a reduced capacity at the moment we are pretty full,” he said.

“We’re really buzzing to be back open again and there’s a load of new climbers who have come in as well as some of our usual clients.

“Everyone is adapting really well to all of the changes we’ve made to make sure everyone is safe and it’s just so exciting to be back up and running after so long – the sun is shining and the music is blaring and we’re all having a good time.”

Charlotte Hughes, aged 11, at Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISECharlotte Hughes, aged 11, at Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

MORE: Ipswich Clip ‘n Climb has new Covid-secure measures

Mr Davey says while around two thirds of the climbers are children aged 6-12, there are plenty of adults attracted to the towering walls and additional fitness classes.

You may also want to watch:

The new Covid-secure measures have reduced the centre’s capacity by about 35% and include:

Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISEClip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

• Increased daily deep cleaning, more hand sanitiser stations and one-way systems

• Pre-booking of all visits online

• Shorter opening times - last climb is at 5pm

• One non-climbing adult allowed per two children

Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISEClip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

• Cafe split into watching area for visitors and a seating area

• All water fountain stations closed until further notice

• Arcade zone removed

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk golf club says it will ban anyone who racially abused Kieron Dyer

Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist comments from another member. Picture: Steve Waller/www.stephenwaller.com

Look inside Clip ‘n Climb Ipswich as it reopens with Covid-secure measures

Siblings Fran Birch, aged 10, and Luke Birch, aged 8, at Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Man accused of GBH following alleged betting shop assault

The alleged assault happened outside Betfred in Valley Way, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s great to be back’ - Vincent-Young excited as Town star returns to training

Kane Vincent-Young is back in training after a long spell on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Eat Out to Help Out scheme – what are the best price cuts on offer?

What are the cheapest and best deals you can get in Suffolk using the Eat Out to Help Out scheme? Picture: PA/ARCHANT