Look inside Clip ‘n Climb Ipswich as it reopens with Covid-secure measures

Siblings Fran Birch, aged 10, and Luke Birch, aged 8, at Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich.

Clip ‘n Climb Ipswich has finally reopened today and the centre is already full with climbers keen to get back to the walls with Covid-secure measures in place.

Finlay Hughes, aged 7, and an employee at Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich.

The Ransomes Industrial Park facility opened in July last year and had only been trading for eight months before lockdown hit, but owner Josh Davey is happy to see both new and older customers this morning.

“Our first session has finished now and even though we have a reduced capacity at the moment we are pretty full,” he said.

“We’re really buzzing to be back open again and there’s a load of new climbers who have come in as well as some of our usual clients.

“Everyone is adapting really well to all of the changes we’ve made to make sure everyone is safe and it’s just so exciting to be back up and running after so long – the sun is shining and the music is blaring and we’re all having a good time.”

Charlotte Hughes, aged 11, at Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich.

Mr Davey says while around two thirds of the climbers are children aged 6-12, there are plenty of adults attracted to the towering walls and additional fitness classes.

The new Covid-secure measures have reduced the centre’s capacity by about 35% and include:

Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich.

• Increased daily deep cleaning, more hand sanitiser stations and one-way systems

• Pre-booking of all visits online

• Shorter opening times - last climb is at 5pm

• One non-climbing adult allowed per two children

Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich.

• Cafe split into watching area for visitors and a seating area

• All water fountain stations closed until further notice

• Arcade zone removed