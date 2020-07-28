E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Clip ‘n Climb to reopen with new Covid-secure measures

PUBLISHED: 18:41 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:41 28 July 2020

Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich will reopen on Saturday, August 1. Pictures: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich will reopen on Saturday, August 1. Pictures: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Co-owner Josh Davey said the biggest climbing centre in the world - which boasts Europe’s largest dropslide - had been going from strength to strength when the coronavirus lockdown suddenly forced it to shut.

The new Clip 'n Climb centre in Ipswich has been awarded a £27,000 grant to help it adjust to new social distancing rules Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMBThe new Clip 'n Climb centre in Ipswich has been awarded a £27,000 grant to help it adjust to new social distancing rules Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMB

MORE: See inside Ipswich’s HUGE climbing centre – complete with Europe’s highest dropslide

“We opened last July and had bene trading for eight months,” said Mr Davey, with Clip ‘n Climb boasting 1,000 customers a weekend before lockdown.

“Things were going really well - literally up until when Boris said ‘don’t go out’.”

Mr Davey said it had been “pretty scary and daunting at times”, with zero trade and a “lot of uncertainty”.

But the centre at Ransomes Industrial Park got some help, including a £27,000 grant from the East Anglia Growth Hub, to help it climb back to the top.

The new Clip 'n Climb centre in Ipswich was open for just nine months when the pandemic struck Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMBThe new Clip 'n Climb centre in Ipswich was open for just nine months when the pandemic struck Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMB

MORE: Town’s climbing centre set to rise again after lockdown – and bigger than ever

As such, the centre will reopen on Saturday with a series of new Covid-secure measures to keep customers safe.

For example, the £27,000 grant has helped to buy three new challenges compatible with social distancing.

The Covid-secure measures, which will see Clip ‘n Climb reduce its capacity by 35%, include:

■ Increased daily deep cleaning, more hand sanitiser stations and one-way systems

■ Pre-booking of all visits online

■ Shorter opening times - last climb is at 5pm

You may also want to watch:

■ One non-climbing adult allowed per two children

■ Cafe split into watching area for visitors and a seating area

■ All water fountain stations closed until further notice

■ Arcade zone removed

■ Staff wearing necessary PPE - customers are not required to wear face masks, but are welcome to if they wish

Mr Davey said: “We could’ve opened on July 25 but decided a long time ago to aim for August 1 and we decided to stick with it.

“With the nature of our business, it was important we didn’t rush things and make sure we put the right measures in place.

“Even though we’re going to be reopen, our capacity for climbing has been cut by 35%.

“We have invested quite heavily and hopefully, depending on what happens, we won’t have to close again.”

A statement on the centre’s website added: “We have been working extremely hard and made considerable investment during this challenging lockdown period to welcome you back safely, and make sure we return stronger than ever.

“After months of waiting, we cannot wait to give everyone a well-deserved fun-filled summer.

“A key principle that all Clip ‘n Climb centres are adopting is to keep the climber clean, and we hope we can count on your support combined with all the positive developments we have made to our centre to do this.”

For more information about Clip ‘n Climb’s Covid-secure measures, click here.

