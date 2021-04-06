From toddler sessions to the drop slide - Clip 'n Climb is ready to reopen
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Families are being encouraged to get active after lockdown as Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich gets ready to welcome back climbers.
From Monday, April 12, coronavirus restrictions are set to be eased further, meaning indoor leisure facilities, like the climbing centre on Ransomes Industrial Estate, will be allowed to open again.
Climbers visiting Clip 'n Climb during their first week open will get a free try of an 'extreme challenge,' either the vertical drop slide or leap of faith!
Those that need an energy boost after all the excitement will be able to pick up a takeaway coffee and snack from the Paddy & Scotts fuelling station.
Toddler sessions
Mums and dads that are looking for things to do with younger children, will be pleased to know that toddler sessions at the centre will be starting up again.
The sessions will be available on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 9am.
The soft play area at the centre will remain closed and it is hoped it can reopen later in the spring.
The team at Clip 'n Climb will be adhering to all coronavirus restrictions and have installed new automatic hand sanitisers and soap dispensers throughout the centre.
Clip 'n Climb will only be offering standard climbing as well as the weekend toddler sessions to begin with, you can read their covid policy here.
There is a booking system in place, which you can find out more about on the Clip 'n Climb Ipswich Facebook page.
