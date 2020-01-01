Former Ipswich man jailed for life for murder after victim died three years after attack

Former Ipswich man Clive Malone has been jailed for life for murder Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Norfolk police

A former Ipswich man originally convicted of attempted murder has now been sentenced to life in prison for murder after the victim died nearly three years after the brutal attack.

Russell Lambert, who died in 2017 following the iron bar attack in 2014 Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Russell Lambert, who died in 2017 following the iron bar attack in 2014 Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Clive Malone, 33, formerly of St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, but now of Paget Road, Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the attempted murder of Russell Lambert on February 1, 2014.

Mr Lambert, aged 55, suffered a severe brain injury and was left paralysed and blind after being attacked with a metal bar at a property in Albion Road, Great Yarmouth.

Mr Lambert’s condition never improved and he continued to deteriorate until his death on January 5, 2017.

Malone was subsequently charged with murder in January this year, following a review by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

Malone appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years.

However, due to the time he has already served, he will only be required to serve a further 18 years and 49 days.

Malone had visited brothers, Patrick, known as Tommy, and Russell Lambert – who had travelled up from London – to celebrate Tommy’s birthday in February 2014.

Malone had got into an argument with Mr Lambert during the day about his laptop, which was being used to play music on.

Later that evening, Malone returned to the address wearing a scarf across his face and attacked both brothers, who were asleep on separate sofas in the living room, with a metal bar.

Having left the brothers with injuries to their heads and bodies, Malone then stole the laptop and offered it for sale to a number of people.

The brothers were found the next morning by a friend with injuries so severe that an ambulance was called.

Malone was previously jailed for three-and-a-half years in December 2011 for knifepoint robberies in Ipswich at The Uni Shop in Grimwade Street and Emeny News in St Helen’s Street.

He handed himself in to police after seeing himself in a CCTV image on the front page of the Ipswich Star. He had held a knife to the throat of one shop assistant and the neck of another.