Inquest into death of grandfather suspended as police investigation continues

An inquest into the death of a 72-year-old grandfather who was found on his drive with serious head injuries has been suspended while police work continues.

Clive Wyard, 74, died on Wednesday, August 1, at St Elizabeth Hospice less than two weeks after he was found with head and facial injuries at his home in Valley Road, Ipswich.

His death sparked a police investigation and an appeal for information was launched.

Officers also released CCTV footage of Mr Wyard in the hours before his death to jog the public’s memory.

According to the police, Mr Wyard had left the Royal George pub on Colchester Road in Ipswich sometime after 11.30pm after playing darts with friends.

He was last seen outside the Co-op at the junction of Sidegate Lane West at around 12pm but was found unresponsive by passersby at his home at around 7am the following morning.

An inquest had originally been opened and adjourned in October 2018 and was today suspended while the police continue their investigation.

A 32-year-old from Ipswich, who is serving a prison term for an unrelated offence man, was arrested and remains under police investigation.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, of the Norfolk and Suffolk joint major investigation team, said: “We are determined to uncover the full truth behind the circumstances leading to Mr Wyard’s death and to provide his family with the answers that they deserve.

“Detectives continue to appeal for any potential witnesses, or anyone who has new information – however small or insignificant it may seem – to come forward.”