E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Inquest into death of grandfather suspended as police investigation continues

PUBLISHED: 14:38 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 16 October 2020

Clive Wyard remains in hospital Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Clive Wyard remains in hospital Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

An inquest into the death of a 72-year-old grandfather who was found on his drive with serious head injuries has been suspended while police work continues.

Clive pictured with eight of his nine grandchildren on a family holiday. Picture: RACHEL EDGEClive pictured with eight of his nine grandchildren on a family holiday. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Clive Wyard, 74, died on Wednesday, August 1, at St Elizabeth Hospice less than two weeks after he was found with head and facial injuries at his home in Valley Road, Ipswich.

His death sparked a police investigation and an appeal for information was launched.

Officers also released CCTV footage of Mr Wyard in the hours before his death to jog the public’s memory.

According to the police, Mr Wyard had left the Royal George pub on Colchester Road in Ipswich sometime after 11.30pm after playing darts with friends.

He was last seen outside the Co-op at the junction of Sidegate Lane West at around 12pm but was found unresponsive by passersby at his home at around 7am the following morning.

You may also want to watch:

An inquest had originally been opened and adjourned in October 2018 and was today suspended while the police continue their investigation.

A 32-year-old from Ipswich, who is serving a prison term for an unrelated offence man, was arrested and remains under police investigation.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, of the Norfolk and Suffolk joint major investigation team, said: “We are determined to uncover the full truth behind the circumstances leading to Mr Wyard’s death and to provide his family with the answers that they deserve.

“Detectives continue to appeal for any potential witnesses, or anyone who has new information – however small or insignificant it may seem – to come forward.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Family’s joy as Amelia, 3, now cancer-free - and back at nursery

Sarah Old with her three year old daughter, Amelia Lewis, who is now fully recovered from cancer. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in his 60s found dead at Alton Water

The body of a man has been pulled from the reservoir at Alton Water, police have confirmed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where are Covid rates rising fastest in Suffolk?

Babergh currently has the highest coronavirus case rate in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Are you worried about spending Christmas alone this year?

New research has shown people are worried about their elderly or isolated relatives spending Christmas Day alone. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Watson: Assessment of Ipswich Town’s squad after an understatedly successful transfer window

Ipswich Town's five summer signings: Stephen Ward, Oli Hawkins, Mark McGuinness, David Cornell and Keanan Bennetts. Photos: ITFC