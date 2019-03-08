Video

See the route grandfather took before he was fatally attacked

Cliver Wyard on CCTV footage Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of Ipswich grandfather Clive Wyard, who died after being found injured on his driveway, are appealing for information that may help catch his killer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clive Wyard was found collapsed in Valley Road in July last year Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Clive Wyard was found collapsed in Valley Road in July last year Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mr Wyard, 74, was found collapsed outside his home in Valley Road at around 7.15am on Friday, July 20.

He had a severe head injury, black eyes, a split lip and cuts on his body. He was rushed to hospital but died 12 days later.

After 12 months of work, police now believe he was killed and a 32-year-old man from Ipswich has been questioned on suspicion of murder. He was released under investigation and is currently in prison for an unrelated offence.

His family and detectives are pleading with the public to come forward and help them identify Mr Wyard's killer.

MORE: Clive Wyard's family seeking answers after grandfather found dying on driveway

Speaking on the eve of the anniversary of the day Mr Wyard was found, his daughter Jackie Garnham said: "It was extremely hard to find out police think someone was involved in dad's death.

"Finding out he was attacked was one of the worst thing, it's the kind of news that gives you nightmares.

"The grief we are going through, how angry we've been - it's been such a mixture of emotions.

Mr Wyard's family are still seeking answers to the questuions they have about their father's murder Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mr Wyard's family are still seeking answers to the questuions they have about their father's murder Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We still have dad's ashes, we don't feel as though we can let them go until we have answers.

"There must be someone out there who knows something or is suspicious of something - it could be that the littlest clue makes the biggest difference."

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigations team, said: "We remain as determined as ever to bring closure for Clive's family and uncover the truth of what happened to him in the early hours of that morning.

"He sustained some horrific injuries that have eventually led to his death.

Mr Wyard's family, Jackie Garnham, Jo Wyard and Desmond Wyard, want anyone with any information to let the police know, no matter how big or small it may be Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mr Wyard's family, Jackie Garnham, Jo Wyard and Desmond Wyard, want anyone with any information to let the police know, no matter how big or small it may be Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We can see him walking home in a good state, walking home on CCTV.

"Someone may have seen him walking at that time and it may help me establish who is responsible for these injuries.

"If anyone does believe they may know something about Clive's tragic death, however small it may seem, then I would appeal directly to their conscience to come forward.

DI Craske added: "His family are devastated by what has happened and they need an answer.

Clive Wyard, 74, died following a severe head injury. Police have launched a murder inquiry into his death Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY Clive Wyard, 74, died following a severe head injury. Police have launched a murder inquiry into his death Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

"I need to know, the family need to know."

In a statement Mr Wyard's children, Jo, Jackie and Desmond, said: "Our father was one-of-a-kind and was cruelly taken from us.

"Life will never be the same but we urge anyone who knows anything to please report it.

"Sometimes the smallest piece of information can be the biggest.

Clive Wyard and his extended family Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY Clive Wyard and his extended family Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

"Truth and justice is what we want."

MORE: Heartbreak as family told Clive Wyard cannot fulfil organ donation wish

What were Mr Wyard's movements on the morning of July 20?

Suffolk Constabulary have released a timeline of Clive Wyard's last movements and are urging the public to come forward with any information or CCTV footage that will help them establish how Mr Wyard came to be injured on his driveway.

Clive Wyard, 74, died following a severe head injury. Police have launched a murder inquiry into his death Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY Clive Wyard, 74, died following a severe head injury. Police have launched a murder inquiry into his death Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Mr Wyard arrived at the Royal George public house on the evening of Thursday, July 19, 2018, to play darts and socialise with friends. He left the pub on foot between 12.15am and 12.20am on Friday, July 20,

- Mr Wyard was spotted on CCTV at 12.23am walking past a property slightly further along Colchester Road, in the direction of Sidegate Lane West.

- Police have further CCTV footage of him walking along Valley Road at 12.37am. At this point he was just 200 yards away from his home, making the total walk from the Royal George to his home just under one mile.

- He was found at 7.15am, almost seven hours later, laying in his driveway with injuries to his head and cuts on his body.

Cliver Wyard on CCTV footage Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Cliver Wyard on CCTV footage Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Wyard walking along Colchester Road or Valley Road on July 20 last year.

Mr Wyard was white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with grey hair and a grey goatee beard.

He was wearing jeans and a light grey zip hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team by using the police portal which can be accessed online here or by calling 101 and quoting Op Rufforth.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit the Crimestoppers website