E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Family will ‘never stop’ looking for answers over grandfather’s horrific driveway death

19 July, 2020 - 19:00
Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The family of an Ipswich man found fatally injured in his driveway two years ago have spoken of their continued devastation and pursuit of the truth about his death.

Mr Wyard's family, Jackie, Jo and Des, want anyone with any information to let the police know Picture: RACHEL EDGEMr Wyard's family, Jackie, Jo and Des, want anyone with any information to let the police know Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Clive Wyard was found yards from his front door in Valley Road at 7.15am on Friday, July 20, 2018.

He was taken to hospital but died 12 days later.

The 74-year-old had left the Royal George pub shortly after midnight and made the 20-minute walk to his home near the junction of Westerfield Road.

Mr Wyard’s children Jo, Des and Jackie, said: “It is a struggle to find the words that can express how much we continue to be devastated by our dad’s death and the circumstances in which he died.

Police said they were determined to uncover the full truth behind the circumstances leading to Mr Wyards death Picture: RACHEL EDGEPolice said they were determined to uncover the full truth behind the circumstances leading to Mr Wyards death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“Two years have passed and each of us still cannot believe the horrific manner in which he was ripped from us, his grandchildren, and all who loved him.

“To everyone that knew him, he was a gentle, humble, loving, patient and selfless man, who always gave without expecting anything in return.

“We, his family, will never stop until the truth is told, justice is served, and our dad can finally rest in peace. So please, we urge anyone who knows anything, no matter how small, to please report it. Someone must know something.”

A postmortem concluded Mr Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain.

A year on, detectives launched a murder inquiry and arrested a 32-year-old man, from Ipswich, who was serving a prison term for an unrelated offence.

Twelve months later, the same suspect, now 33, remains in prison and under investigation for causing Mr Wyard’s death.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, of the Norfolk and Suffolk joint major investigation team, said: “We are determined to uncover the full truth behind the circumstances leading to Mr Wyard’s death and to provide his family with the answers that they deserve.

“Detectives continue to appeal for any potential witnesses, or anyone who has new information – however small or insignificant it may seem to come forward.”

Information can be sent using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Rufforth. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

The Bolette, which is now part of the Fred.Olsen fleet Picture: FRED.OLSEN

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Meet the 3am riser who cycles Ipswich in the dead of night

Alex Pilgrim says he likes waking up early for his night-time cycle ride around Ipswich. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

The Bolette, which is now part of the Fred.Olsen fleet Picture: FRED.OLSEN

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Meet the 3am riser who cycles Ipswich in the dead of night

Alex Pilgrim says he likes waking up early for his night-time cycle ride around Ipswich. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Family will ‘never stop’ looking for answers over grandfather’s horrific driveway death

Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How to cool off this summer

Beccles Lido is one of a few open air pools that will reopen this summer . Picture: Neil Didsbury

Building work resumes on hundreds of new council houses

The Orwell Centre in Ipswich, where Hope Church is based, is set to become council houses. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Mother’s disappearance remains a mystery 27 years on

Amanda Duncan vanished in Ipswich on July 2, 1993 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Splashing about as water parks reopen in Ipswich

Joseph splashing around at Bourne Park Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN