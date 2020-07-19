Family will ‘never stop’ looking for answers over grandfather’s horrific driveway death
The family of an Ipswich man found fatally injured in his driveway two years ago have spoken of their continued devastation and pursuit of the truth about his death.
Clive Wyard was found yards from his front door in Valley Road at 7.15am on Friday, July 20, 2018.
He was taken to hospital but died 12 days later.
The 74-year-old had left the Royal George pub shortly after midnight and made the 20-minute walk to his home near the junction of Westerfield Road.
Mr Wyard’s children Jo, Des and Jackie, said: “It is a struggle to find the words that can express how much we continue to be devastated by our dad’s death and the circumstances in which he died.
“Two years have passed and each of us still cannot believe the horrific manner in which he was ripped from us, his grandchildren, and all who loved him.
“To everyone that knew him, he was a gentle, humble, loving, patient and selfless man, who always gave without expecting anything in return.
“We, his family, will never stop until the truth is told, justice is served, and our dad can finally rest in peace. So please, we urge anyone who knows anything, no matter how small, to please report it. Someone must know something.”
A postmortem concluded Mr Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain.
A year on, detectives launched a murder inquiry and arrested a 32-year-old man, from Ipswich, who was serving a prison term for an unrelated offence.
Twelve months later, the same suspect, now 33, remains in prison and under investigation for causing Mr Wyard’s death.
Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, of the Norfolk and Suffolk joint major investigation team, said: “We are determined to uncover the full truth behind the circumstances leading to Mr Wyard’s death and to provide his family with the answers that they deserve.
“Detectives continue to appeal for any potential witnesses, or anyone who has new information – however small or insignificant it may seem – to come forward.”
Information can be sent using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Rufforth. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
