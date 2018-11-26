Join In

Can you guess these 10 everyday items up close?

Can you work out what this is a close-up of? Picture: VERVE SEARCH Archant

Under extreme zoom, familiar everyday objects can become unrecognisable.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A close-up of a bell pepper. Picture: VERVE SEARCH A close-up of a bell pepper. Picture: VERVE SEARCH

Test yourself and take part in this close-up challenge, created be Lenstore, and see whether you can identify the items pictured using macrophotography which combines microscopes with photography.

From cereal to dried pasta and pages of a book and guitar strings, you will be shown a series of 10 images and given 30 seconds to identify what has been photographed.

To make it a little easier, the image will slowly zoom out to reveal more and there is a multiple-choice answer.

Macrophotography is extreme close-up photography in which the size of the subject in the photographer is larger than life size.