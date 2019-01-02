Cloudy skies to make way for sunshine

Expect cloud and mild temperatures throughout today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It looks like mild temperatures and cloud will feature for much of today, with sunshine returning tomorrow.

The day has started with fairly mild temperatures across the region.

Early morning commuters will by now be used to the highs of 4-5C, with temperatures expected to remain at that level throughout the day without much change.

Suffolk and north Essex will then be dominated by cloud throughout, with a few intervals of sunshine breaking up the grey skies and sporadic showers hitting the eastern part of Suffolk.

Despite the sprinkling of rain, things will continue to look fairly dry heading into this evening.

Heavy cloud will continue overnight with the west of the region likely to experience some cloud breaks coming in.

Cloudy conditions are expected to continue throughout tomorrow morning, with the east seeing grey skies.

Thankfully we will see a dash of sunshine as the afternoon comes into view, with temperatures rising a little to 5/6C.

