What’s the weather going to be like this weekend?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 January 2019

It's set to be a cloudy and cold weekend in Suffolk Picture: JOHN BURNE/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

It's set to be a cloudy and cold weekend in Suffolk Picture: JOHN BURNE/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Friday saw a chilly end to the week but what do Saturday and Sunday have in store for Suffolk and north Essex?

It’s set to be a cloudy start to Saturday with some spells of wintery sunshine possible as the day goes on but conditions will stay dry.

The top temperature for today will be around 4C.

It will remain largely cloudly overnight with another grey and chilly start to Sunday morning.

Sunday will see a greater chance of sunnier spells with temperatures of between 0 and 5C.

Into next week forecasters believe the cold conditions will continue through Monday and Tuesday but whether there will be any wintery showers is unclear.

