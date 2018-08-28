Overcast

What’s the weather going to be like for New Year’s Eve?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:03 31 December 2018

What does the weather have instore for new year? Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

As we start to countdown the final hours of 2018 in Suffolk and North Essex many of us will be wondering what the weather has in store as we look to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

The day will start off mild with cloud covering the entirety of our region this morning with temperatures reaching around

As the day goes on some of this cloud could break leaving sunnier spells behind it.

Temperatures today could reach as high as 10C which forecaster say is well above average for this time of year.

By the time we hit midnight temperatures will have only dropped to around 7C but there will still be a lot of cloud around.

It’s set to remain cloudy as New Year’s Day begins with the cloud beginning to move as the day goes on bringing brighter spells.

Temperatures will again remain mild at around 9 or 10C.

Police swoop on bus station over reports of 'man with axe'

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

Will the Christmas craft market return to the Cornhill?

The Christmas Craft Market on Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT

'Nighthawk' metal detectorists in police sights

Beautiful sunset

HMV carries on trading as administrators look at future for music chain

HMV moved to Sailmakers Shopping Centre in February. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Advice for public to avoid becoming New Year arrest statistic

The attempted robbery took place in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads 'give us another chance'

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

Couple who shed 15 stone supporting others to do the same

