What’s the weather going to be like for New Year’s Eve?

What does the weather have instore for new year? Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

As we start to countdown the final hours of 2018 in Suffolk and North Essex many of us will be wondering what the weather has in store as we look to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

The day will start off mild with cloud covering the entirety of our region this morning with temperatures reaching around

As the day goes on some of this cloud could break leaving sunnier spells behind it.

Temperatures today could reach as high as 10C which forecaster say is well above average for this time of year.

By the time we hit midnight temperatures will have only dropped to around 7C but there will still be a lot of cloud around.

It’s set to remain cloudy as New Year’s Day begins with the cloud beginning to move as the day goes on bringing brighter spells.

Temperatures will again remain mild at around 9 or 10C.