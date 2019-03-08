E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Best medicine in the world!' Clown doctors visit Ipswich Hospital for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 12:42 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 13 November 2019

Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK

Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK

Archant

Clown doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited children all across Suffolk this week spreading giggles, guffaws and squeals.

Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINKDoctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK

One parent was overwhelmed by the joy it brought them and simply said: "Best medicine in the world, thank you."

The Clown Round project by Suffolk Artlink visits Ipswich Hospital, as well as the EACH Treehouse Hospice.

You may also want to watch:

The doctors perform clown routines, tell stories, play music, do magic, use their circus skills and improvisation tools.

Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINKDoctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK

Alex Casey, Suffolk Artlink co-director, said: "The project continues to grow, and as the campaign night approaches this year, our Clown Doctors are supporting and empowering more young patients than ever before.

"With their help, the project continues to grow, and as the campaign night approaches this year, our Clown Doctors are supporting and empowering more young patients than ever before."

We want to see what you're doing to raise money for Children in Need this year so send us your photos on Friday. Send them in to imagecurators@archant.co.uk for the chance to have your photos featured in the news.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Maybe it’s Mabel? Owl spotted in famous Tawny’s roost in Christchurch Park

A tawny owl has been spotted in the tree made famous by Mabel the Owl, who lived in Christchurch Park for years Picture: BUZZ RODWELL

Former Ipswich student and cabinet minister David Gauke stands in 2019 General Election

Former Northgate headteacher Neil Watts with David Gauke at a school awards ceremony in 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘It is lucky no one was killed’: Pictures show damage after BMW crash sends bricks and glass into hotel rooms

Operations Manager Frankie Manners, among the destruction at the Best Western Hotel in Claydon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Money and jewellery stolen from ground floor flats in daylight burglaries

Two burglaries took place in Park Road, Ipswich on Tuesday, November 12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Best medicine in the world!’ Clown doctors visit Ipswich Hospital for Children in Need

Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists