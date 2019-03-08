'Best medicine in the world!' Clown doctors visit Ipswich Hospital for Children in Need

Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK Archant

Clown doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited children all across Suffolk this week spreading giggles, guffaws and squeals.

Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK

One parent was overwhelmed by the joy it brought them and simply said: "Best medicine in the world, thank you."

The Clown Round project by Suffolk Artlink visits Ipswich Hospital, as well as the EACH Treehouse Hospice.

You may also want to watch:

The doctors perform clown routines, tell stories, play music, do magic, use their circus skills and improvisation tools.

Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK

Alex Casey, Suffolk Artlink co-director, said: "The project continues to grow, and as the campaign night approaches this year, our Clown Doctors are supporting and empowering more young patients than ever before.

"With their help, the project continues to grow, and as the campaign night approaches this year, our Clown Doctors are supporting and empowering more young patients than ever before."

■ We want to see what you're doing to raise money for Children in Need this year so send us your photos on Friday. Send them in to imagecurators@archant.co.uk for the chance to have your photos featured in the news.