Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich town centre set for Peaky Blinders inspired mass Cluedo game

PUBLISHED: 19:30 17 April 2019

The Peaky Blinders style event will see the streets of Ipswich town centre turned into a live action Cluedo game. Pictures: CluedUpp

The Peaky Blinders style event will see the streets of Ipswich town centre turned into a live action Cluedo game. Pictures: CluedUpp

CluedUpp

A large-scale outdoor game of Cluedo is set to hit the streets of Ipswich this summer based on the BBC hit show Peaky Blinders.

The The "Sneaky Finders" game, organised by Bedfordshire-based company CluedUpp will take place on August 31, during the school holidays. Picture: CluedUpp

The event, organised by Bedfordshire-based event company CluedUpp, will see hordes of 1920s-themed private eyes swarm on the town trying to solve a murder on August 31.

Sneaky Finders, as it has been called, has been described as a mix of Pokemon Go and Cluedo, with players in teams roaming the town centre using their smartphones to locate virtual suspects.

Prizes will be awarded to teams with the best fancy dress, best team picture and best team name – while an award will be given to the fastest team.

Also on offer are prizes for the best K-9 detective and best child detective.

The company has also held similar events, which they liken to Pokemon Go, in New York and Texas. Picture: CAROLINE THOMPKINS/VIM AND VIGORThe company has also held similar events, which they liken to Pokemon Go, in New York and Texas. Picture: CAROLINE THOMPKINS/VIM AND VIGOR

CluedUpp's founder, Tref Griffiths said: “We've held events in Ipswich several times before and always have a fantastic turnout.

“We can't wait to see if our detectives are up to the challenge of solving our hardest case yet!”

The organisers had previously ran events in Colchester and Bury St Edmunds in March, while other events are planned in the USA, with more than 50,000 digital detectives playing last year.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Parents feel ‘let down’ by Ipswich Hospital after coroner highlights failings but rules out neglect

Lilly Mae Tamasi died on September 14, 2017 Picture: GEORGINA AND ZOLTAN TAMASI

Crisis team ‘missed opportunity’ to prevent Ipswich couple’s deaths

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp Picture: ARCHANT

One Man, Two Guvnors and a new musical give the New Wolsey’s autumn season plenty of punch

Exterior view of the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich. Photo Carl Lamb

Is it legal? Britain introduces The Porn Laws and gets its knickers in a twist

Nude Reclining on Chair by Roger Hance. Could legitimate art photographers get unwittingly caught up in the UK Porn Ban? Photo: Roger Hance

Ipswich backpackers robbed at gunpoint in Amazon rainforest vow to finish holiday

Glenn Williamson and his fellow backpackers were told by tour guides to give the armed robbers what they wanted to avoid getting shot Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists