Ipswich town centre set for Peaky Blinders inspired mass Cluedo game
PUBLISHED: 19:30 17 April 2019
CluedUpp
A large-scale outdoor game of Cluedo is set to hit the streets of Ipswich this summer based on the BBC hit show Peaky Blinders.
The event, organised by Bedfordshire-based event company CluedUpp, will see hordes of 1920s-themed private eyes swarm on the town trying to solve a murder on August 31.
Sneaky Finders, as it has been called, has been described as a mix of Pokemon Go and Cluedo, with players in teams roaming the town centre using their smartphones to locate virtual suspects.
Prizes will be awarded to teams with the best fancy dress, best team picture and best team name – while an award will be given to the fastest team.
Also on offer are prizes for the best K-9 detective and best child detective.
CluedUpp's founder, Tref Griffiths said: “We've held events in Ipswich several times before and always have a fantastic turnout.
“We can't wait to see if our detectives are up to the challenge of solving our hardest case yet!”
The organisers had previously ran events in Colchester and Bury St Edmunds in March, while other events are planned in the USA, with more than 50,000 digital detectives playing last year.