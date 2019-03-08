Ipswich town centre set for Peaky Blinders inspired mass Cluedo game

The Peaky Blinders style event will see the streets of Ipswich town centre turned into a live action Cluedo game. Pictures: CluedUpp CluedUpp

A large-scale outdoor game of Cluedo is set to hit the streets of Ipswich this summer based on the BBC hit show Peaky Blinders.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The "Sneaky Finders" game, organised by Bedfordshire-based company CluedUpp will take place on August 31, during the school holidays. Picture: CluedUpp The "Sneaky Finders" game, organised by Bedfordshire-based company CluedUpp will take place on August 31, during the school holidays. Picture: CluedUpp

The event, organised by Bedfordshire-based event company CluedUpp, will see hordes of 1920s-themed private eyes swarm on the town trying to solve a murder on August 31.

Sneaky Finders, as it has been called, has been described as a mix of Pokemon Go and Cluedo, with players in teams roaming the town centre using their smartphones to locate virtual suspects.

Prizes will be awarded to teams with the best fancy dress, best team picture and best team name – while an award will be given to the fastest team.

Also on offer are prizes for the best K-9 detective and best child detective.

The company has also held similar events, which they liken to Pokemon Go, in New York and Texas. Picture: CAROLINE THOMPKINS/VIM AND VIGOR The company has also held similar events, which they liken to Pokemon Go, in New York and Texas. Picture: CAROLINE THOMPKINS/VIM AND VIGOR

CluedUpp's founder, Tref Griffiths said: “We've held events in Ipswich several times before and always have a fantastic turnout.

“We can't wait to see if our detectives are up to the challenge of solving our hardest case yet!”

The organisers had previously ran events in Colchester and Bury St Edmunds in March, while other events are planned in the USA, with more than 50,000 digital detectives playing last year.