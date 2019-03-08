Nostalgia

Throwback Thursday: When anti-nuclear campaigners marched through Woodbridge

CND protesters with their banners Picture: OWEN HINES Owen Hines

Protest marches and a submarine feature in this week’s Throwback Thursday as we look back at what was happening in April 1982.

Police attend the CND march to keep the peace Picture: OWEN HINES Police attend the CND march to keep the peace Picture: OWEN HINES

CND supporters were on the march through Woodbridge and Ipswich – carrying banners and peace signs calling for disarmament and the end of nuclear weapons.

Military might ... HMS Opossum submarine pulling into Ipswich docks Picture: IVAN SMITH Military might ... HMS Opossum submarine pulling into Ipswich docks Picture: IVAN SMITH

Meanwhile, in contrast, military force was in evidence at Ipswich Docks as the HMS Opossum submarine came to the town with people lining the quaysides to see the craft.

Scouts and Girl Guides come together to put on their annual gang show Picture: JOHN KERR Scouts and Girl Guides come together to put on their annual gang show Picture: JOHN KERR

Junior Blues enjoy a football course during their time off from school during the Easter holidays Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Junior Blues enjoy a football course during their time off from school during the Easter holidays Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

An odd sight at Broomhill Baths as a raft with a piano was paddled across the pool Picture: PAUL NIXON An odd sight at Broomhill Baths as a raft with a piano was paddled across the pool Picture: PAUL NIXON

The Corn Exchange hall is filled with dancers competing in a Latin American dancing competition Picture: IVAN SMITH The Corn Exchange hall is filled with dancers competing in a Latin American dancing competition Picture: IVAN SMITH

Students of Broke Hall Infants School performing in their school play Picture: OWEN HINES Students of Broke Hall Infants School performing in their school play Picture: OWEN HINES

The annual Ipswich Gang Show – which this month celebrates its 81st outing – was in full flow. Can you spot anyone you recognise in our photo?

During the Easter Holidays, young Ipswich Town fans were treated to a football course, teaching them different skills and techniques to help them improve, while at Broomhill Baths there was the rather strange sight of people paddling a piano across the popular swimming pool.