Throwback Thursday: When anti-nuclear campaigners marched through Woodbridge
PUBLISHED: 20:18 11 April 2019
Owen Hines
Protest marches and a submarine feature in this week’s Throwback Thursday as we look back at what was happening in April 1982.
CND supporters were on the march through Woodbridge and Ipswich – carrying banners and peace signs calling for disarmament and the end of nuclear weapons.
Meanwhile, in contrast, military force was in evidence at Ipswich Docks as the HMS Opossum submarine came to the town with people lining the quaysides to see the craft.
The annual Ipswich Gang Show – which this month celebrates its 81st outing – was in full flow. Can you spot anyone you recognise in our photo?
During the Easter Holidays, young Ipswich Town fans were treated to a football course, teaching them different skills and techniques to help them improve, while at Broomhill Baths there was the rather strange sight of people paddling a piano across the popular swimming pool.