Were you at Ipswich's Co-op fete in 1976?

PUBLISHED: 10:37 19 December 2019

Four budding motor bike enthusiasts appeared excited to be out on their bikes at the Co-op fete Picture: IVAN SMITH

Four budding motor bike enthusiasts appeared excited to be out on their bikes at the Co-op fete Picture: IVAN SMITH

We take a look back at some memories of the Co-op fete in Ipswich 1976.

Some youngsters in their costumes ready to entertain, at the Co-op fete in 1976 Picture: IVAN SMITHSome youngsters in their costumes ready to entertain, at the Co-op fete in 1976 Picture: IVAN SMITH

It was fun for all at the popular event, as youngsters dressed up in fancy dress, dancing acts provided entertainment and dogs dazzled in competitions.

A winning dog and it's owner at the 1976 Co-op fete in Ipswich Picture: IVAN SMITHA winning dog and it's owner at the 1976 Co-op fete in Ipswich Picture: IVAN SMITH

One family brought their furry friends to the fete, as they showed off their sweet rabbits.

Some young dancers before their performance at the Co-op fete in 1976 Picture: IVAN SMITHSome young dancers before their performance at the Co-op fete in 1976 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Dogs also attended being pampered and groomed before showtime.

Four dogs were getting pampered before the dog show Picture: IVAN SMITHFour dogs were getting pampered before the dog show Picture: IVAN SMITH

A young group of dancers huddled in a group before their performance in the hot summer heat.

Wonderful succulents and cactuses were on sale at the Co-op fete in '76 Picture: IVAN SMITHWonderful succulents and cactuses were on sale at the Co-op fete in '76 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Four budding motorbike enthusiasts also appeared excited to be at the fete, showcasing their skills on the track.

One of the stalls at the Co-op fete was selling sensational succulents and crazy cacti.

■ Do you remember the Co-op fetes in Ipswich? Email your memories here.

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

