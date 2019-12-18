Were you at Ipswich's Co-op fete in 1976?
We take a look back at some memories of the Co-op fete in Ipswich 1976.
Some youngsters in their costumes ready to entertain, at the Co-op fete in 1976 Picture: IVAN SMITH
It was fun for all at the popular event, as youngsters dressed up in fancy dress, dancing acts provided entertainment and dogs dazzled in competitions.
A winning dog and it's owner at the 1976 Co-op fete in Ipswich Picture: IVAN SMITH
One family brought their furry friends to the fete, as they showed off their sweet rabbits.
Some young dancers before their performance at the Co-op fete in 1976 Picture: IVAN SMITH
Dogs also attended being pampered and groomed before showtime.
Four dogs were getting pampered before the dog show Picture: IVAN SMITH
A young group of dancers huddled in a group before their performance in the hot summer heat.
Wonderful succulents and cactuses were on sale at the Co-op fete in '76 Picture: IVAN SMITH
Four budding motorbike enthusiasts also appeared excited to be at the fete, showcasing their skills on the track.
One of the stalls at the Co-op fete was selling sensational succulents and crazy cacti.
