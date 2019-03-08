Were you at the Co-op fete in Ipswich in 1979?

Dancing through the eras appeared to be one of themes at the Co-op Fete in 1979 Picture: IVAN SMITH Ivan Smith

We take a look back at the fun-filled Co-op fete at Christchurch Park in Ipswich 1979.

Youngsters dressed in their fun uniforms raring to entertain at the fete Picture: IVAN SMITH Youngsters dressed in their fun uniforms raring to entertain at the fete Picture: IVAN SMITH

Those present were dancing through time, as dancers performed routines in medieval dress.

Musicians stood in front of Christchurch mansion in 1972 Picture: IVAN SMITH Musicians stood in front of Christchurch mansion in 1972 Picture: IVAN SMITH

A group of youngsters dressed in their fun uniforms, posing for a picture before they entertained the crowds of Ipswich.

Some dancing took place, in medieval dress Picture: IVAN SMITH Some dancing took place, in medieval dress Picture: IVAN SMITH

People at the Co-op Fete in 1979 stood by an amazing cactus stand Picture: IVAN SMITH People at the Co-op Fete in 1979 stood by an amazing cactus stand Picture: IVAN SMITH

A host of different animal outfits were worn to entertain the crowds at the Co-op Fete in 1979 Picture: IVAN SMITH A host of different animal outfits were worn to entertain the crowds at the Co-op Fete in 1979 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Three ladies took their dogs to enjoy the fete too, there was fun for all Picture: IVAN SMITH Three ladies took their dogs to enjoy the fete too, there was fun for all Picture: IVAN SMITH

Musicians gathered in front of Christchurch Mansion with beaming smiles on a hot summer's day, ready to play some classical compositions.

As well as entertainment acts there were stalls to look round, such as an impressive cactus stall.

Animal-themed outifts graced Christchurch Park as well, with rabbits and mice putting on a showstopping performance.

It was fun for all at the Co-op fete, with a trio of ladies also bringing their dogs along to enjoy the day.

■ Do you remember the Co-op fete in 1979 or recognise any of these friendly faces? Email your memories to charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

