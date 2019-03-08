Were you at the Co-op fete in Ipswich in 1979?
PUBLISHED: 11:14 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 05 October 2019
Ivan Smith
We take a look back at the fun-filled Co-op fete at Christchurch Park in Ipswich 1979.
Those present were dancing through time, as dancers performed routines in medieval dress.
A group of youngsters dressed in their fun uniforms, posing for a picture before they entertained the crowds of Ipswich.
Musicians gathered in front of Christchurch Mansion with beaming smiles on a hot summer's day, ready to play some classical compositions.
As well as entertainment acts there were stalls to look round, such as an impressive cactus stall.
Animal-themed outifts graced Christchurch Park as well, with rabbits and mice putting on a showstopping performance.
It was fun for all at the Co-op fete, with a trio of ladies also bringing their dogs along to enjoy the day.
■ Do you remember the Co-op fete in 1979 or recognise any of these friendly faces? Email your memories to charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk