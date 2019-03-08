Attempted ram raid at Ipswich Co op
PUBLISHED: 08:42 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 17 November 2019
An attempted ram raid has taken place overnight at a Co-op store in Ipswich.
Suspects tried to gain entry to the Co-op Daily store in Ipswich on Sunday morning.
Suffolk police said they were called to the store at 3.39am after reports that a vehicle had tried to reverse into the building.
The car, a Peugeot, was then seen to 'bounce' off the building before speeding forward.
The shop was not breached and the car was found some time later.
No-one has been arrested in connection with the incident.