Therese Coffey ‘delighted’ by news that academy provider will relinquish Felixstowe schools

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has responded to news about AET Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has responded to the news that the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) is to give up control of two Felixstowe Schools.

AET announced yesterday that it would be relinquishing control of both Felixstowe Academy and Langer Primary School.

Writing on her Facebook page Dr Coffey said she was ‘delighted’ to hear that the school would have new leadership.

“I’m pleased to confirm that following representations I made to the Education Minister, Nick Gibb, that the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) is being replaced in running both Felixstowe Academy and Langer Primary School.

“AET was trusted with Felixstowe Academy back in 2011 and unfortunately have just not delivered. In my view, AET responded far too late after the 2017 GCSE results and the Progress 8 scores in 2018 confirmed that Felixstowe children were not making the progress they should have done.

“I’m delighted that the schools can now have a fresh start under new leadership for the benefit of pupils and I would like to thank the 2,599 people who signed the petition.

“The Department for Education will be working to bring in new management for early 2019.” Dr Coffey had begun her battle to have the trust ousted in February previously and had warned the them to “stop clinging on” following the below average Progress 8 scores which were released in October.

Julian Drinkall, chief executive of AET, said yesterday that the trust will be “sad to say goodbye to Felixstowe and Langer academies” – claiming it had made “good progress” with both schools in the past year.