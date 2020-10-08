Coastguard called after concerns for person on Orwell Bridge

The coastguard has been called to the Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The coastguard have been called after there were concerns for the safety of a person on the Orwell Bridge.

The police were initially called to reports of a female on the bridge shortly before 7pm this evening.

They attended the scene to find a person who later safely left the bridge with officers.

As a precaution, the police called the coastguard at Felixstowe who also attended the scene.

The A14 was also closed for a short period of time while the police dealt with the incident.

The scene has since been cleared and the road has now reopened.

● If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.