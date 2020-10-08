Coastguard called after concerns for person on Orwell Bridge
PUBLISHED: 21:25 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:46 08 October 2020
Charlotte Bond
The coastguard have been called after there were concerns for the safety of a person on the Orwell Bridge.
The police were initially called to reports of a female on the bridge shortly before 7pm this evening.
They attended the scene to find a person who later safely left the bridge with officers.
You may also want to watch:
As a precaution, the police called the coastguard at Felixstowe who also attended the scene.
The A14 was also closed for a short period of time while the police dealt with the incident.
The scene has since been cleared and the road has now reopened.
● If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.