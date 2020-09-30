Breaking

Coastguard helicopter spotted circling Orwell Bridge

An HM Coastguard helicopter has been seen circling the Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A coastguard helicopter has again been seen circling over the Orwell Bridge this morning following an incident last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The helicopter is currently circling the bridge following an incident around 11pm on Tuesday.

A massive emergency services response began around the bridge late last night, with police, ambulance and coastguard officers all involved in the operation, which continued into the early hours of the morning.

A lifeboat was also called from Harwich while it is understood the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene.

There have been unconfirmed reports of an ongoing search for two missing people, although police are yet to confirm the reason behind the operation.

The bridge remains open to traffic.

Suffolk police, the coastguard and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

•Stay with us for updates on this breaking story.