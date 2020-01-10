Body of man in his 40s found in house, 'unexplained' say police
PUBLISHED: 14:50 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 10 January 2020
Police are treating the death of a man in his 40s, whose body was found in a house, as unexplained.
Officers were called to Cobbold Road in Felixstowe on Wednesday afternoon, following the discovery of a body.
Witnesses said that a number of police cars, an ambulance and a forensics van had been spotted in the street.
Officers were then seen to be carrying out door to door enquiries in the road.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman: "Police were called to a report of a body of a man, aged in is 40s, found in a property in Felixstowe on 8 January at about 5.35pm.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there are no suspicious circumstances."
