E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Body of man in his 40s found in house, 'unexplained' say police

PUBLISHED: 14:50 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 10 January 2020

The body of a man in his 40s was found in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The body of a man in his 40s was found in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are treating the death of a man in his 40s, whose body was found in a house, as unexplained.

Officers were called to Cobbold Road in Felixstowe on Wednesday afternoon, following the discovery of a body.

You may also want to watch:

Witnesses said that a number of police cars, an ambulance and a forensics van had been spotted in the street.

Officers were then seen to be carrying out door to door enquiries in the road.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman: "Police were called to a report of a body of a man, aged in is 40s, found in a property in Felixstowe on 8 January at about 5.35pm.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there are no suspicious circumstances."

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens but tailbacks continue after crash near Orwell Bridge

Traffic is building on the approach to the Orwell Bridge on the A14. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens but tailbacks continue after crash near Orwell Bridge

Traffic is building on the approach to the Orwell Bridge on the A14. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Couple with shared record of 134 offences admit thefts from cars

Ross McCarthy and Kelly Watchman admitted breaking into cars in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Pedestrian dies several weeks after collision left him with serious head injuries

The pedestrian died today after a collision which happened on Tuesday December 10 when he tried to cross the Washbrook bound carriageway of London Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nearly 300 people told to ‘go home’ in hate crimes since 2014

Nearly 300 people told to 'go home' in Suffolk since 2014, figures show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

BMW passenger accused of Ipswich road rage incidents

A woman in a BMW is alleged to have hurled abuse and banged on the windows of a Land Rover outside Ipswich Hospital Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘It makes me really sad’ - Suffolk’s anger as Erasmus foreign exchange scheme thrown into doubt

Izabela Hutchins is the Erasmus Co-ordinator for the University of Suffolk and described the day as 'sad for international relations'. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists