How far will you need to travel to see the Coca-Cola truck this Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 16:28 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 12 November 2019

The Coca-Cola truck will not come to Ipswich this Christmas. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The holidays are coming to a number of UK cities as the Coca-Cola truck returns - but Ipswich will not be one of them.

For a second year running the iconic red American-style lorry will not spread its Christmas cheer in Ipswich, after previously stopping outside the Town Hall and the Whitehouse Asda store.

Today, Coca-Cola announced the stops for its 2019 tour and Ipswich was missed off the list - with the next closest stop at Lakeside in Essex on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14.

The truck last visited Ipswich in 2017, but like Norwich it will miss out again this year.

Instead it will stop at cities such as Edinburgh, Cardiff, Newcastle, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester and London amongst a few others.

The closest it will get to Suffolk is the Intu Lakeside shopping centre in West Thurrock, where it will stop between 12pm and 7pm on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14.

The specific details of the route can be found here.

