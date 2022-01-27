Cocaine dealers involved in 'Bash' drugs line in Suffolk are jailed

Two men, including one from Ipswich, who were involved in the supply of cocaine in Suffolk over a period of more than a year, have been given jail sentences totalling more than nine years.

Sentencing Klajdi Domi and Dorjan Balisha, Recorder Jeremy Benson said: “The courts see every day the effects of drug addiction and both of you have played your part in the supply of class A drugs.”

Balisha, 26, of Jovian Way, Ipswich, and Domi, 26, of Droversway Way, Droitwich, both admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine between 2020 and 2021.

Balisha was jailed for six years and Domi was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment.

Klajdi Domi was jailed for his part in the Bash line - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The court heard that the men were involved with the supply of cocaine in south Suffolk using the “Bash Line” between the summer of 2020 and late 2021.

Following the seizure by police in Capel St Mary of a quarter of a kilo of cocaine, worth £20,000 from a car driven by 29-year-old Filipi Emiljan, of Park Road, Ipswich, in January last year the Serious Crime Disruption Team used phone evidence to identify other people involved in the conspiracy

During the investigation it was discovered that significant amounts of money were made during the conspiracy and transferred between the defendants.

Domi was arrested in Kingston, London, in July last year and was found in possession of 26 wraps of cocaine and cash..

Balisha was arrested in September 2021 and police found evidence that showed he had run the ‘Bash’ line.

Emiljan admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property and in May last year he was jailed for four years and six months

Following the sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (January 27) Detective Constable Jared Fortune, said: “Cocaine consumption is not an innocuous, recreational affair - it is detrimental to the physical and mental health of the users and the sentences handed to the members of this organised crime group shows how seriously police take the supply of such a drug.

“The defendants were among many who are misled into believing that dealing cocaine brings a glamorous lifestyle, but as Mr Emiljan and Mr Domi and Mr Balisha now understand, there is nothing lavish about being behind bars."