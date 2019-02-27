Partly Cloudy

Hollesley Bay prisoner admits failure to return from temporary release

27 February, 2019 - 07:30
Sam Claxton failed to return to the prison after being granted a temporary licence to visit an address in Ipswich - but later turned himself in Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sam Claxton failed to return to the prison after being granted a temporary licence to visit an address in Ipswich - but later turned himself in Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A Suffolk prisoner who failed to return from temporary release has admitted being unlawfully at large for a day.

Sam Claxton, serving eight years for possession with intent to supply cocaine, failed to return to Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge, on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who was recaptured after turning himself in the following day, admitted the offence at magistrates’ court in Ipswich on Monday.

Claxton, formerly of Wickford, was jailed at Southend Crown Court in May 2016.

He had been given temporary release to visit an address in Ipswich.

Instead, the court heard, he was picked up by a friend and taken to Basildon.

After handing himself in, Claxton was charged with remaining unlawfully at large without reasonable excuse.

Claxton, who has 30 offences on his record, was remanded in custody until a later date to be sentenced at crown court.

