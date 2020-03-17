Felixstowe man among those charged over London cocaine haul

A 55-year-old man from Felixstowe is among the three men charged following the discovery of 7kg of cocaine in south London.

Andrew Adams, of Sudbourne Road, was arrested on Thursday, March 12, following a joint operation by the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Organised Crime Partnership.

Adams had reportedly travelled into the UK from the continent via the Eurotunnel service from Calais to Folkestone alongside Michael Middleton, 40, of Rochford Road, Portsmouth.

Upon arrival in Heston in London, the pair were arrested alongside 31-year-old Ervis Hoxha of Beechcroft Road, Tooting.

It is reported the cocaine was found in a rucksack, while officers are said to have recovered £2,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine at an address in Tooting.

All three were charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs the following day.

The trio are due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on April 14.