Cockatiels stolen from garden of Ipswich home

Three cockatiels have been taken from a home in Ipswich. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Three birds have been reported as stolen from a home in Ipswich.

The birds, all cockatiels, were taken from a property on Wimborne Avenue at some point between Thursday, December 19 at 7.45am and Sunday, December 22 at 2pm.

A woman in her 40s reported to Suffolk police that the birds had been taken from an aviary in her back garden.

Those with any knowledge of the birds whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number 37/76989/19.