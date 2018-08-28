Stolen bicycle warning as shoppers try saving by buying second-hand

The carbon road bikes may be for sale in the Ipswich area at low prices so theives can sell them for a profit quickly Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Beware stolen bikes for sale at Christmas – Suffolk police are warning shoppers some second-hand cycles are too good to be true.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three bikes were stolen fron a trailer in Coddenham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Three bikes were stolen fron a trailer in Coddenham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

This warning is being issued as unsuspecting buyers may purchase a stolen bike without realising.

Detective Inspector Andrew Smethurst said: “In the run-up to Christmas, many shoppers will be looking online and on social media for second-hand bikes for sale and while some of these sales will be genuine, others may not be what they seem.

“At this time of year, thieves will be looking to sell items at short notice and often shoppers in a hurry will pay cash but be warned: if a deal seems too good be true, it generally is.

“Be sure to research where you are buying your items from and if possible, buy a bike from a reputable seller or supplier.”

Police are warning shopppers to look out for second-hand bikes that seem to good to be true Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Police are warning shopppers to look out for second-hand bikes that seem to good to be true Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Shoppers should also remember that knowingly handling stolen goods is a criminal offence and if a stolen bike is bought by mistake, the bike may be seized by the police – leaving the buyer out of pocket or potentially with a criminal record.

Insp Smethurst added: “We would also like to appeal to shoppers to be on the look-out for stolen bicycles, whether that’s in person or online.

“If anyone is suspicious, they should report it to us to via our website or on 101.”

Anyone buying a bike for Christmas should remember to purchase a lock and be sure to record the cycle frame number.

Cyclists should also remove anything valuable from their bike when leaving it securely.

The appeal for caution comes after a number of top-end road bikes were stolen in Coddenham.

At some point between 6pm on Tuesday, October 16 and 6am on Wednesday October 17, a number of Pinarello carbon bikes were stolen from a trailer attached to a lorry while it was parked in a lorry parking area at a Shell petrol station in Norwich Road.

Anyone who witnessed the sudden arrival of one or more of these types of bikes or who may have been offered one or more for sale are asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/60030/18.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For further crime prevention advice regarding cycle security, visit: www.suffolk.police.uk