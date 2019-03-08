See first reveal of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk in Ipswich shop window

The Coes window, featuring new Elmer display and 'live mannequin' Norman Lloyd. Picture: ELMER'S BIG PARADE SUFFOLK Archant

With just three days to go until Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk hits the streets of Ipswich, residents got an early surprise this morning when a display in the window of an Ipswich store was revealed.

The Elmer themed stand at Coes store on Norwich Road in Ipswich, complete with a bright and beautiful Elmer display including Elmer books, goodies and some special guests, teased visitors with the first glimpse of what is to come.

Coes, who are a sponsor of the St Elizabeth Hospice campaign, have kindly donated the window space in their prime spot for the duration of the trail.

It is now the proud home to three fantastic young Elmers, Little Bertha 1954 by Heath Primary School, An Elephant's Tale from the Ipswich Children's Book Club, and The Strength of Diamonds, by Ipswich High School Senior School.

In addition to the carefully dressed window, Elmer Campaign Manager Norman Lloyd, was gifted a Made to Measure, tailored suit made with official Elmer patchwork fabric, which Coes commissioned especially to support the trail.

Mr Lloyd said: "We cannot thank William Coe and all his staff enough for all the support they have given to the campaign so far.

"We were really pleased to be able to work together to display one of our Learning Herds in their window.

"The Coes windows always look fabulous and are famous here in Ipswich so to have one for the campaign is such a treat.

"The suit is a work of art and one that the campaign will treasure.

"We hope everyone will come and see it when it is on display at our HQ."

Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, St Elizabeth Hospice's latest art trail, organised in partnership with Wild in Art and Andersen Press, officially begins on Saturday 15 June, when all 55 large Elmer sculptures will be installed in the streets and open spaces of Ipswich town centre and Waterfront.

It follows the successful 'Pigs Gone Wild' art trail in 2016.

The parade attracted around 250,000 visitors to Ipswich and boosted the local economy by an estimated £1 million.

William Coe added: "St Elizabeth Hospice do a fantastic job of supporting the community and we're pleased to be able to help in any way we can."

Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk sticker albums are now availble to pre-order here and stickers will be available from Monday, June 17 either from the Suffolk Shop or by exchanging your token printed daily in the EADT and Ipswich Star for a free packet at selected retailers including Archant Suffolk HQ in Princes Street, Coop stores and Ipswich Borough Council centres.