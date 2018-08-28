Snow

Bury St Edmunds waffle house with Insta-ready interior

PUBLISHED: 11:01 22 January 2019

Owner Charlotte Hassan at Lottie's Artisan Waffles and Coffee in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner Charlotte Hassan at Lottie's Artisan Waffles and Coffee in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Locally roasted coffee and waffles with gelato on offer at Angel Hill eatery

A waffle house in Bury St Edmunds is offering coffee, brunch, bagels and artisan waffles and – good news for social media addicts – an Insta-ready interior.

While owner Charlotte Stott prides herself on the locally roasted coffee, and food made using locally sourced produce when possible, she has also created, in her words, an ‘Instagramable’ interior at Lottie’s Artisan Waffles and Coffee.

Inside the waffle house on Angel Hill, there’s a striking wall of silk flowers, as well as a tree made of fresh flowers, flower arrangements on each table and velvet chairs in soft pink and grey.

Charlotte said the independent business has been really popular since it opened in October last year. “People come and relax and have a coffee and good food,” she says. “They love the girly décor.”

One of the bubble waffles at Lotties Artisan Waffles and Coffee in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the bubble waffles at Lotties Artisan Waffles and Coffee in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But it’s the food and drink they keep coming back for too. “We specialise in coffee that’s roasted in Bury and, using local produce, we offer brunch, filled bagels and sweet waffles,” she adds.

The brunch menu, which is served all day, features an acai bowl and avocado toast.

Bagels are available with a range of fillings, such as ham and avocado and smoked salmon and cream cheese.

But the piece de resistance has to be the mouth-watering waffles – bubble or Belgian.

Barista coffees at Lottie's Artisan Waffles and Coffee in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBarista coffees at Lottie's Artisan Waffles and Coffee in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Charlotte says: “I used to have an ice cream van and I wanted to bring gelato to Bury St Edmunds but it’s seasonal, so by offering waffles I can do the two together all year round.”

The cone-shaped bubble waffles include versions such as Unicorn Magic, which includes candyfloss gelato, marshmallows, unicorn Smarties, and bubblegum flavoured sauce, and Caramel Lover, with salted caramel gelato, banana, crushed Biscoff and caramel sauce.

Belgian waffles, which come hot from the irons, include the Chocky Lotties – a large waffle with chocolate gelato and Nutella – and Cookies and Cream, with Oreo gelato, crushed Oreo and chocolate sauce.

You can wash those down with tea, coffee or hot chocolate, including Oreo and Nutella versions, a frappe or milkshake, apple or orange juice or peach lemonade.

Lotties Artisan Waffles and Coffee at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLotties Artisan Waffles and Coffee at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The waffle house is open seven days a week and can be booked for afternoon tea, birthday parties and baby showers too.

Parties include a sweet and savoury buffet, milkshakes, a birthday cake of your design and the chance for party-goers to make their own waffles too.

“A lot of people are hiring us out now for parties and baby showers,” Charlotte says. “There are lots of photo opportunities in the shop.”

Watch the video to find out more about Lottie’s Artisan Waffles and Coffee.

