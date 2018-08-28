Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Flour bombing’ teen sentenced for ‘nasty attack’ on woman

PUBLISHED: 17:39 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:46 04 December 2018

Cohan Semple arrives at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cohan Semple arrives at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant 2017

A teenager who lost his job and college place, and was subjected to “worldwide opprobrium”, must now repay the community for his part in a “nasty attack” on a vulnerable woman.

The picture of a woman covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOKThe picture of a woman covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Cohan Semple was the only one of five teens to have turned 18 when charged and then convicted of ‘flour bombing’ the 49-year-old in Bury St Edmunds on July 27.

As such, Semple, of Willcox Avenue, faced adult sentencing for threatening, abusive or disorderly behaviour, in an incident that drew ire from across the globe.

After pleading guilty in Ipswich on November 1, Semple returned to relive the case, as prosecutor Lucy Miller described the victim sitting on a bench off St Olaves Road when approached by a group of youths who asked if she wanted to buy drugs and then spat on her.

Some disappeared, she told the court, before returning with eggs and flour, which the group threw over her – an act captured on camera by Semple, who shared the photo with about 20 Snapchat contacts – one of whom posted the offending image on Facebook.

Cohan Semple arrives at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANTCohan Semple arrives at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Semple gave up the names of his co-conspirators when they were put to him in interview, but would not divulge his Facebook password and bemoaned receiving “death threats, humiliation and invasions of privacy”. Only with a solicitor present, did he express remorse for the photo, which he insisted was not intended for publication beyond a small group.

Representing him in court, Declan Gallagher said he would not mitigate the offence, which he called a “nasty piece of work”, but asked the bench to consider Semple’s early admission and his turning 18 three days before being charged, while his youth co-defendants each received 12-month referral order sentences.

“He never sought to minimise his involvement, but he was far from the ringleader,” said Mr Gallagher, who explained Semple was not among the trio to buy the flour and eggs from a nearby Spar.

He said Semple had lost his warehouse job, was under home curfew for six weeks and received “worldwide opprobrium”, but was now engaging with mental health services to address problems evident before the offence.

Presiding magistrate Michael Cadman said the bench had considered Semple’s guilty plea, immaturity, and time spent under curfew. He received a 12-month community order, with 60 hours of unpaid work and 20 hours of rehabilitation activity. He must also pay £100 in compensation.

At an earlier hearing, four other teens admitted their involvement in what presiding magistrate at the time, Simon Ilett described as a “despicable attack on a vulnerable woman”.

The 17-year-old, 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds pleaded guilty on the same day as Cohan Semple.

All four were given 12-month referral orders and must pay £100 compensation.

The 16-year-old also admitted possessing a small quantity of cannabis when arrested – and was fined £20 for the drug charge.

A sixth boy, 17, denied the offence and faces trial on February 13.

Meanwhile, one of the 15-year-old boys separately admitted criminal damage but denied a charge of assault – both unrelated to the incident.

His referral order was set to run concurrently with an existing nine-month order for possession of a bladed article.

He faces trial for assault and sentencing for criminal damage on February 13.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Waterfront restaurant to reopen by ‘end of the week’

42 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, temporarily closed after a broken pipe left the restaurant without water Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

The Ipswich Waterfront Pizza Express has been the site of emergency pipe works to get the restaurant’s doors open again.

Members of public ‘pin down’ Ipswich hot dog stand theft suspect

16:42 Tom Potter
Chris Wilson with the stall in central Ipswich Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Four members of the public are reported to have chased and held down a man suspected of stealing cash from the Hot Sausage Company in Ipswich’s Tavern Street.

Gallery Days Gone By: Dock area was for recreation before industry claimed it in Victorian times

16:30 David kindred
The tree lined site between the Dock, off to the left, and New Cut around 1900 Picture: SUPPLIED BY DAVID KINDRED

When it was proposed in 1836 to build an enclosed dock in Ipswich, provision had to be made to take the flow of the river past the development, writes David Kindred.

Video Mischievous Christmas elves have arrived in Suffolk

16:27 Megan Aldous
A couple of elves even decorating the eggs in the fridge Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Wrapping up the toilet in Christmas paper, taping up a door and dangling from the ceiling are just a few of the things elves have been up to this week. Watch our video to see more.

Police warn of delays as abnormal load heads across Suffolk this week

14 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
A previous abnormal load making its way through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are warning of delays as they escort an abnormal load through the region this Friday.

Plans afoot to close Edinburgh Woollen Mill

30 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Sudbury. Picture: Angie Kearney

Sudbury is to lose another big retailer.

‘Flour bombing’ teen sentenced for ‘nasty attack’ on woman

56 minutes ago Tom Potter
Cohan Semple arrives at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager who lost his job and college place, and was subjected to “worldwide opprobrium”, must now repay the community for his part in a “nasty attack” on a vulnerable woman.

Former squaddie caught with knives and drugs in Ipswich

12:25 Tom Potter
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An ex-soldier has avoided jail for carrying two knives on a night out in Ipswich.

Man jailed for sex attack on vulnerable schoolgirl

11:52 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a vulnerable schoolgirl has been jailed for seven years.

Police called to two-vehicle crash in Grange Road in Felixstowe

10:32 Adam Howlett
Police have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Grange Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police have attended a crash in Felixstowe involving two cars.

Most read

Opinion Pension changes for women - so will I ever retire?

Dad's Army's Captain Mainwaring statue in Thetford wearing a WASPI sash in February 2017. Picture: PAIN-WASPI

Former squaddie caught with knives and drugs in Ipswich

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

£300 bill for man who punched Felixstowe beach shelter windows

Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC

‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed for sex attack on vulnerable schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide