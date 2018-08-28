Breaking News

Huge fire breaks out at 400-year-old thatched cottage

Nine fire crews from Essex are at the burning cottage in Ardleigh, close to the A12 at Colchester Picture: NICK BUTCHER Archant © 2017

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a 400-year-old thatched cottage in Ardleigh, Essex.

Nine fire crews from across Essex were called at 4.50pm to the historic cottage in Harts Lane, Ardleigh, after reports of a fire in the roof.

When they arrived at the blaze they found the thatched roof of the building completely engulfed in fire.

Station manager Martyn Hare said: “Crews are working hard to control and tackle the fire by removing the thatch from the roof.

“We also have crews inside the building, salvaging historical contents and protecting the property from further damage.

“Often thatch fires can take a lot of man-power to tackle and our firefighters are doing a brilliant job in difficult conditions.

“We anticipate the fire will take some time to completely extinguish and so we expect to be at the incident throughout the night.”

Firefighters are still at the scene extinguishing the roof and salvaging as many items from the burning building as they can.

