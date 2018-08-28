Partly Cloudy

Huge fire breaks out at 400-year-old thatched cottage

PUBLISHED: 19:23 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 20 January 2019

Nine fire crews from Essex are at the burning cottage in Ardleigh, close to the A12 at Colchester Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Nine fire crews from Essex are at the burning cottage in Ardleigh, close to the A12 at Colchester Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Archant © 2017

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a 400-year-old thatched cottage in Ardleigh, Essex.

Nine fire crews from across Essex were called at 4.50pm to the historic cottage in Harts Lane, Ardleigh, after reports of a fire in the roof.

When they arrived at the blaze they found the thatched roof of the building completely engulfed in fire.

Station manager Martyn Hare said: “Crews are working hard to control and tackle the fire by removing the thatch from the roof.

“We also have crews inside the building, salvaging historical contents and protecting the property from further damage.

“Often thatch fires can take a lot of man-power to tackle and our firefighters are doing a brilliant job in difficult conditions.

“We anticipate the fire will take some time to completely extinguish and so we expect to be at the incident throughout the night.”

Firefighters are still at the scene extinguishing the roof and salvaging as many items from the burning building as they can.

• Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from emergency services.

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town's stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Emergency services called as person suffers 'horrific' fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Ipswich Town legend's FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Frenetic local derby ends with Stowmarket grabbing all three points

Stowmarket celebrate going 2-0 ahead at Walsham on Saturday Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS

Clouds and fog could affect sightings of lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse is due to take place on Monday, January 21. Picture: DAVID MURTON/DARSHAM ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY

SIL REVIEW: Henley and Haughley beaten. Brilliant Badgers win and Grundisburgh throw away three-goal lead in seven minutes!

General view of a Nike football on a pitch

Alcohol seized from child after police chase

Alcohol was seized from a child in Hadleigh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
