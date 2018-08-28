Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cold snap and windy weather coming to Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 05:15 26 January 2019

A frosty sunrise in Bury St Edmunds

A frosty sunrise in Bury St Edmunds

Archant

A grey weekend of weather in East Anglia, but there is high winds and freezing temperatures expected in Suffolk and north Essex soon.

A mild Saturday, with highs in the day of 8C, will be replaced by a wet and windy Sunday afternoon.

Weatherquest experts are forecasting Friday’s dry night will make Saturday morning a mild start, with temperatures around 7C and small patches cloud for all of East Anglia.

Rain showers are expected overnight on Saturday in Suffolk, moving from the west of the region to the coast.

Colchester can expect rain in the early hours of January 27, with the band of wet weather reaching the Felixstowe and Suffolk by mid-morning.

As the weekend goes on winds are due to increase in speed, with the most severe gusts coming on Sunday afternoon.

A west-to-east wind could reach up to 40 miles per hour.

A north or south cross-wind on the Orwell Bridge of 40mph can shut the bridge as it becomes too dangerous to travel over, but east or west wind need to reach 50mph before closures are considered.

Despite this, road users should prepare for bad weather and allow more room for vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists and high-sided lorries.

After a light dusting last week, there is no snow forecast in East Anglia this weekend or Monday.

However, freezing overnight temperatures for the coming week could still cause some of the white stuff to settle.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk councils gave community cash BACK to developers – because they didn’t spent it quickly enough

Ipswich Borough Council returned £37,960 to Crest Nicholson over its 340-home development on the former Hayhill allotment site off Woodbridge Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman defies odds by becoming pregnant twice after being told she could not have children

Mum of two Hannah Carpenter was surprised when she became pregnant with both daughters after she was told she could not ger pregnant. Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town classic games: A late winner from Huws and a Premier League victory

Emyr Huws scored the winner at Villa Park in 2016. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Our catch-up with a former Love Islander is among our most read stories this week

Kieran Nicholls a former Love Islander from Suffolk Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk: Latest Ipswich elephant announced

Elmer Elephants are ready and waiting for their designs for the Big Parade Suffolk this summer Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists