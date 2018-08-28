Sunshine and Showers

No snow expected in Suffolk this weekend - but wrap up warm

PUBLISHED: 09:46 18 January 2019

Cold temperatures and ice this weekend - but a slim chance of snow in Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

Temperatures are set to remain low across Suffolk over coming days although we will escape the snow that is forecast for other parts of the country this weekend.

There were short-lived flurries of snow around the county yesterday - eagle-eyed snow spotters in Framlingham, Finningham and Bury St Edmunds caught a glimpse of snowflakes.

And although there is further snowfall expected in parts of the UK this weekend, we are very unlikely to see any in Suffolk or Essex until the second half of next week at the earliest.

Weatherquest experts predict that snow will hit the Midlands and parts of Scotland.

The forecasters expect a dry and bright day in Suffolk today with spells of hazy sunshine. Clearer skies are forecast in the east of the region, with coastal towns and villages getting the best of a bright spell.

Temperatures recover to highs of 4 or 5C following the frosty start but the wind chill will make it feel much colder.

Overnight we can expect sub zero temperatures so be prepared to de-ice your cars if you are out early this weekend.

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

