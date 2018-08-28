No snow expected in Suffolk this weekend - but wrap up warm

Cold temperatures and ice this weekend - but a slim chance of snow in Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Temperatures are set to remain low across Suffolk over coming days although we will escape the snow that is forecast for other parts of the country this weekend.

There were short-lived flurries of snow around the county yesterday - eagle-eyed snow spotters in Framlingham, Finningham and Bury St Edmunds caught a glimpse of snowflakes.

And although there is further snowfall expected in parts of the UK this weekend, we are very unlikely to see any in Suffolk or Essex until the second half of next week at the earliest.

Weatherquest experts predict that snow will hit the Midlands and parts of Scotland.

The forecasters expect a dry and bright day in Suffolk today with spells of hazy sunshine. Clearer skies are forecast in the east of the region, with coastal towns and villages getting the best of a bright spell.

Temperatures recover to highs of 4 or 5C following the frosty start but the wind chill will make it feel much colder.

Overnight we can expect sub zero temperatures so be prepared to de-ice your cars if you are out early this weekend.