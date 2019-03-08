Breaking
A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks
PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 22 July 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A crash on the A12 is causing traffic chaos for commuters.
According to the AA route planner, one lane of the A12 is closed on the Essex-Suffolk border, just before junction 30 at Stratford St Mary.
Queueing traffic has built up back to Colchester, onto the Crown Interchange and towards the Colchester United stadium at junction 28.
It is believed the lane was closed after a collision which happened about 6.30am.
It is not known at this point if the East of England Ambulance service or Essex Fire and Rescue are at the scene.
Essex Police have been contacted for comment.
