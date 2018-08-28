A Colchester man has been jailed for firearm offences

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who had been banned from having a firearms licence has been jailed for six months .

Mark Page, 50, of Straight Road in Colchester, admitted to firearms offences after live ammunition was found in his possession after a motorbike collision.

Page lost control of the motorbike he was riding on July 2, resulting in him crashing it and then making off from the scene.

Following the collision witnesses reported seeing 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition and what is believed to have been a firearm lying on the road near to the motorbike.

A short while later, a car pulled up and a man got out and is suspected to have removed an object lying near to the motorbike.

Page was then arrested that day and taken to hospital for treatment on the injuries he sustained in the collision.

Tests also confirmed that the ammunition found at the scene had DNA on it belonging to Page.

Page has been banned from having a firearm or ammunition because he has previous convictions.

It was also found that the motorbike he had been riding was stolen and was using false plates.

Page pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, careless driving and possession of ammunition at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 23.

Three other people were arrested as part of the investigation but later told they would face no further action.