Can you help police find 54-year-old Rebecca Brown?

Essex Police have launched an appeal to find a 54-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Colchester.

Police want anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rebecca Brown, who was last seen in Colchester, to get in touch with them immediately.

Rebecca was last seen in the area of Ipswich Road at around 4.40am today.

She is described as white, 5ft 3in tall with grey hair which may be tied back.

When she was last seen, Rebecca was wearing a black coat, green scarf, green top, grey trousers and boots with a flowery pattern.

The 54-year-old is also believed to be carrying a carrier bag and a crutch.

Police are concerned for Rebecca’s welfare, and need to find her to ensure she is safe and well.

If you have seen her, or have any information about where she is, call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 95 of today, January 10.